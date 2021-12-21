Let's use what's available to fight COVID

Dear Editor,

I am of the view that the COVID-19 vaccine hesistancy we are now seeing all around the world basically boils down to humanity suffering from it's own success over decades of developing cures for almost every conceivable malady that ails us. One of the strongest drivers of vaccine hesistancy is the view, held by many, that the vaccine doesn't cure or prevent COVID-19.

And there is strong reason for that view — misguided as it is —because the overwhelming majority of drugs available to solve health problems are indeed cures.

We have grown so accustomed to having antibiotic pills or injections to solve so many health problems, humanity now believes that technology in medicine will solve just about anything.

Because of that fact, there is a lazy attitude among people today. We expect technology to solve everything and when it doesn't, even what it offers as a method to help, because it doesn't cure outright, it's rejected.

The problem will only get worse going forward because of this dependency on technology to solve everything without understanding that there are limits to what technology and humans can do at any given point in time.

And to exacerbate the problem, while technology is expected to solve everything, humanity indulges in every conceivable excess, which encourages disease and all sorts of parasites to transfer from their natural host to humans.

So the world as we know it today is suffering from the unquenchable thirst for excesses, while humans continue to believe that what we do is of no consequence because modern medicine will save us.

So humanity's problem is twofold – indulging in excess and behaving irresponsibly and relying on technology to solve our problems by providing instant solutions.

This attitude has become today's reality. So, for the first in a very long time, the entire world, with all its scientific and technological brilliance, has basically been brought to heel by a virus we haven't found a way to cure.

And this, whether we like to admit it or not, is where hesistancy was born. Humanity, even after two years, still cannot accept that a disease that just came about can't be cured by a pill.

Even intransigent diseases like AIDS has been subdued by modern medicine. But COVID-19 seems to have bettered us all.

Now that we have identified the twofold problem – our indulgence in excesses without regard for its consequences and believing technology will always come to our rescue – will humanity learn that everything has its limits and all actions carry consequences? Based on our history I bet that we will simply carry on as usual.

Since technology hasn't delivered a cure, how about using what technology has offered up until now?

Go get vaccinated! Or let's revisit and reuse an old technology – a mask.

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com