Let the MPs lead the way

Dear Editor,

The Government needs to rethink its approach to the COVID-19 vaccination plan. The hands-on element of the process seems to be missing.

The prime minister and the Opposition leader should create a bipartisan vaccination plan, driven by their respective Members of Parliament (MPs). We need both leaders to handle weekly vaccination quotas and mandates to all MPs to give us a better chance of herd immunity.

It would appear that the minister of health and the prime minister are alone in the effort. I know and applaud the MPs who currently take the initiative to go out and encourage their constituents to get vaccinated; however, we have no data representing vaccination numbers by constituency, as such we are unable to see the extent of their efforts to commend them.

Collecting vaccination numbers by constituency would do three things for the vaccination effort.

1) put more direct responsibility and expectations on the MPs

2) highlight the constituencies with the lowest vaccination turnouts

3) identify the highest concentration of anti-vaxx sentiments

We need to see all our MPs being put to work on the ground and take a proactive approach to the public health crisis like it is an election year. They should try to convince people to get vaccinated, just like they do when seeking votes.

I don't believe our leaders have put their differences aside for the benefit of the people. I have not seen many joint efforts by both parties to aid in keeping our citizens safe.

We need to see the elected officials working with their caretaker counterparts, as both have considerable influence over different cross sections of the constituencies.

Massive vaccination messages will only go so far and no more. Instead, we need to be calculated, deliberate, and localise the messaging.

For starters, all MPs must confirm that they have been vaccinated, and each political party must confirm that all their members and staff have been vaccinated, then move on to the delegates and the general supporters and voters of the parties.

Publicising the efforts of the MPs will spur them into action as they all want praise, and no one wants to be named and shamed as underperforming in any regard.

Adrean A Gentles

gentlesadrean123@gmail.com