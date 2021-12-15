Let us act to prevent further death and trauma from road crashes

News yesterday from the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in the Ministry of Transport that 444 people have so far died because of traffic crashes since the start of the year is disconcerting.

According to the RSU, since the beginning of this year there have been 79 multiple fatalities on the roads. People travelling on motorcycles represented the majority of road user deaths, at 34 per cent, followed by pedestrians and drivers of private motor cars, both at 19 per cent, and private motor car passengers at 14 per cent.

“Vulnerable road users, including motorcyclists, pedestrians, and pillions, account for 61 per cent of fatalities,” the unit added, as it implored people who fall into this category to remain vigilant and exercise caution on the roads.

It's an exhortation that we support, for we have seen over many years the pain and misery that road deaths have inflicted on families. Add to that the trauma suffered by survivors of road crashes, as well as the cost to the country, and you will get a better picture of the debilitating effects of this problem.

On Monday this week we highlighted that difficulty in a report looking at how trauma cases are impacting hospital resources. While that story covered trauma resulting from various incidents, we cannot ignore the data presented in a 2017 report titled The Cost of Care and prepared by the Violence Prevention Alliance in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other agencies which stated that trauma cases account for 59 per cent of the ministry's resources.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie is reported in that story as saying that the cost of treating trauma cases is significant as they require laboratory and radiology works, the use of operating theatres and, possibly, intensive care.

On Monday as well we highlighted the experience of 22-year-old Mr Antwaine Campbell, who had frightening experiences travelling in taxis in the Corporate Area on March 17 and November 26, 2020.

“Both experiences were very traumatic,” Mr Campbell told this newspaper. “The first left me so traumatised that it took weeks for me to travel via taxi again. The second caused me to be seriously affected mentally. I haven't taken another taxi since then, not even chartered ones.”

Thankfully, Mr Campbell did not end up in hospital. Other Jamaicans, though, have had worse experiences.

With demand for hospital services already heavy due to trauma cases resulting from violent incidents, the novel coronavirus pandemic, people suffering chronic diseases, and those ailing from natural causes, we all should make it our duty to prevent further strain on our health services due to reckless use of our roads.

Our appeal holds even greater significance at this time of year when people, feeling the festive spirit, tend to throw caution to the wind.

Correction

In yesterday's editorial we stated that Juici Patties is said to be started by a former employee of the 55-year-old Tastee Limited. A Juci Patties spokesman yesterday said its founder, Mr Jukie Chin, actually started the business as a teenager in his mother's kitchen in May Pen. We regret the error and apologise to Mr Chin who, we recall, was invested with the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) for his achievements as an entrepreneur extraordinaire.