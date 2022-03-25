Let us all pay close attention to the mining sector

War in Europe and its awful consequences, the just-concluded Budget debate, the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the visit by British Royals, and much else, mean a lot that Jamaicans should be watching gets lost in the shadows.

For example, many people may well have missed recent important developments in the mining sector.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that 78,024 hectares of the Cockpit Country has been declared protected under the Natural Resources Conservation Authority Act, meaning that mining and related activities will not be allowed in that area.

As is well-established, the Cockpit Country, along the spine of central and western Jamaica, is the source of much of Jamaica's water. It is also a last refuge for varied species of flora and fauna, and embraces heritage of immeasurable value.

The cockpits and thier border communities are also occupied by some of this country's most productive farmers — among the leading suppliers of root crops such as yam, Irish and sweet potatoes.

For all of the above reasons environmental activists have fought for years to prevent the mining of bauxite and other minerals in the Cockpit Country. Though they may not be satisfied with what has been achieved, this newspaper believes the various individuals and groups committed to environmental protection deserve applause for standing up for what is right.

We expect that they, as well as all Jamaicans, will be on the alert to ensure the declared protected area is not violated and that, in undeclared areas, there is due regard to the environment and those who live there.

We now hear that Chinese company Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company (JISCO), which owns the Alpart bauxite/alumina plant in Nain, St Elizabeth, has applied for permission to mine nearly 700 acres of land embraced by 11 communities in the Essex Valley region.

Those areas include Pepper, Long Hill, Friendship, Fellowship, Southampton, Northampton, Goshen, Gilnock, Mitcham, Peru Pen, and just outside Santa Cruz, spanning approximately 30,400 acres of land.

Readers may recall that JISCO Alpart has been closed since 2019 awaiting a modernisation project which is yet to happen.

Presumably, that modernisation project will get going in what we all hope is a post-pandemic era up ahead. Obviously, when that day comes the Essex Valley mining project will be high on the agenda for JISCO. The authorities must make sure that environmental damage is minimised; and, very importantly, that locals benefit in tangible, sustainable ways.

It is an absolute disgrace that after 70 years, basic services such as piped, running water are yet to be implemented in some bauxite mining and alumina-producing areas.

Hence, the pledge by Mining Minister Mr Audley Shaw that, in the planned expansion of limestone mining, the terrible errors associated with bauxite-alumina will be avoided.

Said Mr Shaw: “What we have to do is ensure that the companies that are mining do it in a way that is respectful to the communities in which they operate, and be respectful of the health concerns, and do the things that are environmentally appropriate in order to protect the health and welfare of our citizens...”

Not just environmental activists, but all good citizens, have a responsibility to ensure that the authorities and the various mining entities are held to account.