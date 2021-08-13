Life lessons we take for granted

Life lessons we take for grantedFriday, August 13, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
When I reflect on my high school guidance and counselling class I can't help but wonder, is it any different for today's health and family life education (HFLE) student.
The fading memory is of me begrudgingly walking to the nurse's office for a lecture lasting for some 40 minutes. Once in the room, classmates jostled to occupy the rusted and chipped metal chairs far away from the teacher in the hope of being inconspicuous. The disinterest in the topics and the samples of contraceptive methods she held aloft was in stark contrast to the interest displayed in the copies of the Mills and Boon romance novels concealed in the pages of larger books.
For me, it wasn't one of those courses that mattered like maths or English. Back then I didn't see the relevance of this class to the rest of my life.
Fast-forward a few more years and truth be told I have come to understand that the information the guidance counsellors and school nurses imparted was extremely important. It provided a road map to steer us on a roadway with fewer speed bumps and roadblocks.
Hear me out. Most boys and girls attain puberty while still in secondary school. In order to fully understand and deal with the inevitable body changes they need to have the knowledge.
The hormonal roller-coaster ride can also send adolescents into an emotional spiral. The discernment or judgement needed in decision-making has not yet been fully developed, and some follow their hearts and engage in early sexual activity. Guidance and counselling provides the facts on how pregnancy happens, and an introduction to sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV/AIDS.
Getting the facts from an authority figure, the nurse or HFLE teacher, and referring to them rather than a classmate or someone else in their own age group, who is also trying to find his or her way, simply makes common sense. Choosing wisely can make a marked difference in the outcome of engagement in early sexual activity.
Contraceptives come in handy much later, but there are legitimate instances when teenaged girls are prescribed these hormonal pills, such as to regulate their irregular periods or treat acne. But, for the most part, the contraceptives take a woman through her reproductive years. Knowing what methods are most appropriate at a particular stage in life is important in order to gain maximum benefit.
Contraceptives are a great aid in helping couples plan pregnancies, the number of years between children, and when they want to stop having children, but still enjoy an active sex life without the worry of an unplanned pregnancy.
The HFLE syllabus is more exhaustive today, and is implemented earlier than it was during my time. Theory mixed in with real-life stories and a bit of humour can make an otherwise uninteresting subject quite riveting. So the next time the teacher whips out the samples of the condom, pill packet, intrauterine device, implant, injectable, or any other pregnancy or STI prevention method consider it a great learning moment. It has merit.
Dianne Thomas
Director, Communications and Public Relations
National Family Planning Board
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy