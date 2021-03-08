Living elbow to elbow without equality

Dear Editor,

This year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, only online events will be held to recognise that March 8 is International Women's Day. But there is another virus and pandemic affecting our society — violence against women. It is worldwide and has dramatically increased due to the lockdown which is forcing men and women to live elbow to elbow without open spaces, with the loss of many jobs and increasing dependence.

Women's rights have significantly increased since the Second World War when their energies were utilised to substitute traditional male skills to fill the gaps and the needs of countries where men had been engaged as combatants. Women achieved awareness and learnt that they were able to work, to earn, and to recognise their values and their rights. But most of us were still discriminated against in our jobs, as female salaries are smaller than men's, and we were often asked to endorse and imitate men's role models to be accepted. Women should be recognised and respected for their original way of dealing with life, work and social instances.

While empowerment and achievements are clear and undeniable, violence against them, especially in the family context, is heavily affecting their emancipation from fear. Abuse is a daily practice, and the level of femicide reinforces the concept that man's supremacy is still a strong reality — especially in countries in which women are considered as private property, where weddings are decided by their parents, the right to education is still a dream, and the endorsement of models considered not respectful towards old traditions requires punishment and death.

Some of us have so deeply internalised centuries of subordination that we have come to justify abuse. We do need a robust campaign to educate our sisters that violence has nothing to do with love, that their fears are the effect of the insufficient engagement of our society in working on men and women together to introduce the concept of equal rights and dignity.

Women need support in their claims, they need shelters to turn to when the family house becomes a living hell, they need to know that nobody will use their difficulties to take custody of their children. They need to know and trust a system in which, while violence is punished, instruments are offered to them to build their independence and self-awareness.

Maria Carla Gullotta

Stand Up for Jamaica

131 Tower Street,

Kingston

kingston.onorario@esteri.it