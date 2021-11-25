Lockdowns and vaccination: Are they the solution?

Dear Editor,

All health-care professionals have a legal and ethical responsibility to act in the best interest of the Jamaican people.

The novel coronavirus pandemic highlighted the inadequacies of our public health-care system and the inability of health authorities to cope under the pressure of a virus outbreak. Health-care professionals have been silent on the ineffective medical countermeasures employed by the Andrew Holness Administration that have placed a stranglehold on the Jamaican economy, devastated the lives and livelihoods of many Jamaicans, and are an indictment on the public health system.

The pandemic response has been, arguably, mishandled from the beginning. The decision to lock down people to “slow the spread” was a gross miscalculation. At the very least, health-care professionals should have advised that such a measure was not adaptable to the Jamaican situation because Jamaica does not have the financial infrastructure to support the millions of Jamaicans who were sheltering in place.

What's worse, to date there has been no accounting of the impact of lockdowns — curfews, no-movement days, etc — on the spread of the virus and the economy. Where is the cost-benefit analysis of the lockdowns?

Many doctors have pleaded with policymakers to allow them to care for their patients — early ambulatory outpatient treatment is critical to reducing incidences of severe COVID-19 and mortality — but they were restrained from honouring their hypocratic oath. The medical community continued to hold steadfastly to the narrative that only a vaccine can get us out of the pandemic, even after the publication of a peer-reviewed scientific paper, authored by over 50 doctors, which demonstrated the effectiveness of treating patients afflicted with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Many are now of the view that natural immunity is equal or superior to vaccine-induced immunity, and the messenger RNA (mRNA) biologics cannot end the pandemic because they do not stop infection or transmission.

It is advisable that the medical community impresses upon the Holness Administration to refrain from intervening in the doctor-patient relationship and compel the Ministry of Health and Wellness to acknowledge natural immunity.

Additionally, Jamaicans should demand a report card on the impact of lockdowns and mask mandates.

Concerned Citizen

