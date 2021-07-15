Long live the revolution!

The Editor,

For over 60 years, Cuba has been living under near-daily attacks from the US which has sought to openly overthrow the Government by utilising a blockade against the island.

The blockade against Cuba has robbed it of wealth and development, and for over 30 years has been condemned by the UN General Assembly as illegal and against international law. This condemnation was reaffirmed on June 23 by 184-member nations.

During the past few days, Cuba has experienced, what has been called, spontaneous protests against the Government, condemning the governing Communist Party of Cuba and calling for its overthrow. It must be noted that during these times, these supposed spontaneous groups engaging in protest have had the open and vocal backing of Trump-aligned US politicians such as Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz. It must also be noted that while anti-Government protests were small in their numbers, the counter-protests in support of the Government numbered in the hundreds of thousands and, in one instance, one million people in an island of 11 million.

It is clear which government has the support of the people, and it is the governing Communist Party. Protests against the Government were not met with police squads and violence, the type which we are accustomed to seeing at French and US protests; rather, they were allowed to spew their lies without confrontation in the streets. The President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel did what no US president has done and what other presidents do in the knowledge that they will end up like Emmanuel Macron. He walked amongst his people, leading the revolution which they are defending and which the foreign-backed mercenaries wish to see toppled.

These anti-Government protests are neither spontaneous, nor genuine. The social media campaign was run by accounts which were newly created or have been dormant for a long time. The Government has never had a problem with people being against their policies or even against them; the problem is, and will remain, with people who wish to use illegal means to overthrow a Government backed by the people. The problem is with an Opposition which sells itself to the imperialists and wishes to see the US return to the nation to destroy its marvellous progress and achievements.

We must stand with the Cuban people and the Communist Party of Cuba, especially in these times; we who oppose imperialism must be alert to the actions of the US if we are to stand up to them and defend the revolutionary movements which are currently exercising power or seeking to exercise power.

Long live the Cuban Revolution! ¡Patria o muerte! ¡Socialismo o muerte! ¡Venceremos!

Alexander Scott

