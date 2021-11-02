Look to Montreal Protocol for inspiration

Dear Editor,

As this generation of leaders commence their meeting at the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow Scotland, I would like to encourage them to follow in the footsteps of an earlier generation of leaders who adopted the Montreal Protocol.

In the 1980's the world came perilously close to causing irreversible damage to the ozone layer through the emission of, predominantly, chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and other greenhouse gases into the Earth's atmosphere. This was avoided by the Montreal Protocol, albeit reversing the effects of climate change was not the direct goal of the treaty, the global climate has benefited from that agreement.

The Montreal Protocol was adopted in 1987 and was finally ratified by 196 nations, which agreed to phase out substances that deplete the ozone layer by imposing strict rules on the signatories. It is one of the most successful international treaties on the environment.

That generation of leaders had the wisdom to perceive that the narrow commercial interests of industry and sector leaders were not sufficiently persuasive to prohibit them from imposing strict rules and regulations on the emission of CFCs.

The perspicacity proved them right. Rules and regulations were put in force and technology and sector interests were forced to adapt.

The Montreal Protocol may not be an exact precedent to follow, but the spirit of Montreal should guide our leaders as to what is needed at this critical juncture.

We can only hope that the spirit of Montreal descends on COP 26

Douglas Leys

General Counsel

Green Climate Fund

Republic of Korea

douglas.leys@gmail.com