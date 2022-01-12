Make 2022 the year of a technology-driven JCF

Dear Editor,

It is a new year and about time we address one of the issues with our constabulary force and our approach to crime.

The effective use of technology has been missing in our efforts against one of the issues holding back Jamaica's development. Before I go any further, I must commend the Government for its decision to rebuild the size of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and crusade to provide them with the proper equipment and conditions needed to fight crime.

Missing is an effort to improve the technical aspect of the JCF. We still have the large, famous Seek exercise books as the number one tool of choice to retain and access information. Let 2022 be the year that this method of information collection is retired.

Books have three flaws that make them an unreliable solution. Firstly, they are susceptible to damage from general wear and tear, rot over long periods, and water damage. In the event of a storm or hurricane, the destruction of the right roof jeopardises years of data that may become crucial. Secondly, after a 500-600 page book is drawn up it is difficult to duplicate the data to have a backup in case data is lost or intentionally destroyed. Lastly, it makes it difficult to access data, I am sure the pages are dated and labelled, however searching through an old dusty book is not an efficient way of accessing information, and all pieces of data in these books are not simultaneously available to all police stations.

The solution to these problems would be to commission the creation of an online platform that can only be accessed by officers with varying levels of authorisation. At its core, a simple create, read, update, and delete (CRUD) application is needed, and this will improve the current paper-based system in the way needed to combat the issues outlined above.

This application will ensure that once a file is created by any station it can be accessed by every station simultaneously. It will facilitate direct access to data by searching for the names of people of interest rather than skipping through the books. Also, many reports are made but not pursued in various parishes. With this system the officers will be able to easily see all allegations, reports, and confirmed crimes of any suspect in the system from anywhere on the island.

We have moved on to a new year, and we have been upgrading and repairing the resources of the police force. The Wanted Wednesdays social media programme has shown the success of incorporating technology in the fight against crime.

The leading organisations in almost every field today are technology-driven companies that offer a service. For example, Tesla is a technology-driven company that makes cars, Domino's pizza is a technology-driven company that sells pizza, and Netflix is a technology-driven company that provides movies. To win this war on crime we need the JCF to become a technology-driven organisation that fights crime.

Adrean Gentles

gentlesadrean123@gmail.com