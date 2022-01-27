Mark Golding is wrong, again

Dear Editor,

Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding continues to twist himself into knots in a useless attempt for political relevance in his wild crusade for the Government to offer up a crime plan. He is fast becoming a grand laughing stock.

Everyone knows that such a plan is never worth the paper it's written on. And I am sure, over the decades, there must have been several of those, and where have they got us?

In the first go-around, Golding championed the end of Government's use of the states of emergency (SOE) on the account that it was not being used in the manner as prescribed by law. He was wrong.

He then started calling for the removal of Dr Horace Chang as minister of national security on the basis of his worn-out theory that Dr Chang was not doing a good job at the ministry. Golding's call there, too, was premature and lacked critical thought. He was wrong.

If that was not bad, the Opposition leader was at it again, opposing for opposing sake the use of the zones of special operations (ZOSO) as, apparently, they are not far-reaching enough.

Then came the crème de la crème, as Golding then slapped an ultimatum on the Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson to step down after 60 days if he cannot forward a crime plan to tackle the murder rate. This is most laughable.

How will that stop the murderers, sir? I am certain that, again, you are wrong.

For his edification, the Government has been working, masterfully, a strategy to bring crime and lawlessness under control.

Adequately staffing the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), a massive ongoing investment in technology, and upgrade of the many JCF physical infrastructure and installations in tandem with revised legislations befitting our current times to meet the challenges of the 21st century is how the Government is working to take down criminals in our country.

It is evident that this strategy is bearing positive fruit.

My advice to Golding is that you cannot have your cake and eat it.

The public is waking up to the fact that the Ministry of National Security, the minister, and the police commissioner, as well as the hard-working and, yes, underpaid men and women of the JCF are doing an excellent job, given the giant of crime that they are up against.

Recently Dr Chang made a statement at a function I was attending that I believe is instructive.

He said that a crime plan is what criminals have; the Government has designed strategies, wrapped in policies and law to end the reign of terror upon the people of Jamaica.

Dr Chang is right.

