McLeod, whose place should you be given?

The Editor,

Omar McLeod, Jamaica's 110m hurdles sprint sensation, has been venting his disapproval on not being added to the team representing Jamaica at the Olympics in Tokyo, later this month. McLeod hit the first hurdle and finished last at the trials; the race was won by Ronald Levy, Damion Thomas finished in second place, and Hansle Parchment was third.

Speaking at the Gateshead press conference for the Wanda Diamond League meet on Monday, July 12, the sprinter said that he was not given a fair opportunity to make the team; he blamed the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) for, what he calls, a “ridiculous and stupid schedule”. He told the interviewer that he did not know what to do after having the “human moment” of feeling severe cramps before the race.

People commenting on social media have been divided in their response to McLeod's predicament. Some have been chastising the sprinter for the comments he made at the press conference, while others have been sympathetic as he is, indeed, the defending Olympic champion.

Omar, Jamaicans feel your pain. We were confident that you would have not only made the team, but would have won the gold medal in Tokyo. We are indeed sorry that due to the pandemic you and your team were only able to get soup and salad at the hotel. We are, however, not pleased with how you handled the interview. It seemed as though you were trying to make a case for unfair treatment. All the athletes, including you, have trained in order to etch their names in history. Your name is already in the history books and on the hearts of Jamaicans. If you had concerns about unfair treatment or recovery time, you should have voiced them before the race.

Of the three athletes selected, who have been preparing and looking forward to giving their children and families something to read about in years to come, whose place should you be given? Omar, relax and stop behaving like a spoilt child.

Hezekan Bolton

h_e_z_e@hotmail.com