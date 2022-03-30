Messrs Will Smith, Chris Rock: 'What is joke to you is death to me'

The American actor Mr Will Smith has done the right and decent thing by apologising to his industry colleague and comedian Mr Chris Rock for slapping him in what was obviously a fit of rage at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

In his apology Mr Smith described his behaviour as “unacceptable and inexcusable” and admitted that he was “out of line” and “wrong”.

Mr Smith deserves every bit of condemnation he has received for reacting in such a violent manner to a “joke” directed at his wife, Mrs Jada Pinkett Smith, by Mr Rock. Indeed, in his apology posted on Instagram Mr Smith chided himself for his display of ferocity stating, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive.”

But despite that admission, no one can challenge the fact that the “joke” was absolutely insensitive and in poor taste, even coming from a stand-up comic with a penchant for roasting people in his audience.

Mr Rock had targeted Mrs Pinkett Smith's shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia. From what we have read, alopecia, while not life-threatening nor painful, can result in skin irritation and physical problems resulting from the loss of eyelashes and eyebrows.

People afflicted by this autoimmune disease, we are told, may also experience high levels of anxiety and depression. Other emotions documented by health officials include withdrawal and isolation, a sense of loss and grief, confusion, denial, stress, anger, hopelessness, embarrassment, or guilt.

In fact, Mrs Pinkett Smith had, in 2018 when she publicly admitted her condition, described it as “terrifying when it first started”.

Living with a partner going through any of those emotions cannot be easy, and Mr Smith made reference to that in his apology, saying while he acknowledges that he may be the butt of jokes, given his vocation, a joke about his wife's medical condition “was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally”.

But even before Mr Smith donned sackcloth and ashes, this unfortunate episode at the Oscars has brought to the fore the issue of appropriateness in artistic expression. Many people, we are sure, are comfortable with the coarseness that passes for entertainment, particularly in popular music and stand-up comedy.

We have heard entertainers in the past — in response to expressions of concern about their indecorous 'work' and the effect it has on young, impressionable minds — declare “It's not our job to parent your children”.

That is definitely so, but those individuals who produce material considered to be adult content need to acknowledge where and when such expressions can be aired. The Jamaican sayings 'Not every joke is joke' and 'What is joke to you is death to me' are most pragmatic and people should be guided by them whenever they speak or engage in any other form of expression.

Mr Smith, as we said, has done the right thing by apologising to Mr Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, his colleagues and the Williams family given that he won the Best Actor award for playing the father of tennis legends Misses Venus and Serena Williams in the film King Richard.

Mrs Pinkett Smith has also extended an olive branch, posting on Instagram, “This is a season for healing and I'm here for it.”

Mr Rock, in contrast, has left the world wondering if he, too, will apologise.