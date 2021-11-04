Mia Mottley: A leader for the times

Dear Editor,

I am such a great admirer of Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Mottley is forward-thinking, confident, and consistently carries herself with grace, decorum, and respect. She is an experienced attorney who has set the bar high for other leaders, especially her peers in the Caribbean.

Most can learn from her astute leadership, which is driven by vision. When she speaks there is no doubt that the Caribbean is her home and heart, and she is determined to make an impact on her country and the region.

Mottley's presentation at the recent 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow was superb. It shows that she understands global issues and problems and can hold her own in an effort to finding practical and urgent solutions to real problems. It was not surprising that world leaders gravitated to her. She spoke eloquently and confidently and attracted the attention of the international press.

It is not surprising that Barbados made bold steps to remove The Queen as head of State on its journey to becoming a republic. The country also recently elected its first president — a woman — as head of State.

When Mia Mottley promised to transition the country into a republic in the 55th year of Barbados' Independence, she meant it. The president-elect will be sworn in officially on November 30.

Here in Jamaica we've been discussing these issues for nearly two decades, without any progress.

Jamaican leaders on both sides could learn a thing or two from Mottley's leadership. She leads by example, sets goals, and makes decisive plans towards achieving them.

She is a diplomat and an outstanding communicator, who listens as keenly as she speaks. She has mastered the art of commanding respect and I do believe this is the reason for her success.

P Chin

