Moving Jamaica forward post-COVID-19

Like most Jamaicans, we welcome the withdrawal of the measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act last week and hope that the country will not be forced to ever again endure the stifling effects on our economy, education sector, and people's lives in general.

As we pointed out in this space on Tuesday — and it's worth repeating — there is no crystal ball to say when the novel coronavirus pandemic will be over, and no magic wand to make it disappear. Indeed, COVID-19, like other viruses, is most likely to be with us for the foreseeable future, just like the flu and HIV. Therefore, as we have been arguing since 2020 — and we now see the Government finally accepting the point — we need to adapt to living with this virus.

Part of that, we repeat, involves putting in place infrastructure, systems, and personnel to properly respond to any new pandemics that may come our way.

The past two years have taught us that while we have medical professionals here who are extremely competent and dedicated, the infrastructure is woefully lacking. To improve that infrastructure to the level that is befitting of Jamaicans will require heavy funding. However, it can't be beyond the Government to seek and acquire that funding, especially at this time when there is greater understanding that developing countries, in particular, need to be properly equipped to respond to any future epidemic.

Last October we drew attention to Dr Ernest Madu's plan to build an international heart and multi-speciality hospital in Jamaica that will model the likes of the Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic in the United States.

Dr Madu, the founder and consultant cardiologist at Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC), told this newspaper that this new hospital is estimated to cost between US$35 million and US$50 million and will be built in Kingston. It will provide 75 beds, with 50 dedicated to heart and vascular disease patients. The remaining 25 will be dedicated to other speciality areas.

The project is being implemented in partnership with AMPC International Health Consultants — a leading global health-care management and hospital development company in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Dr Madu, we suggest, is providing an example of the kind of thinking that is required to move Jamaica forward post-COVID-19, not only in the health sector, but other industries.

We will continue to hammer home the point — until the country's leaders grasp and act on it — that there is great value in thinking big and being strategic in planning. That's how many of the world's successful individuals approach their business.

It requires belief in what you are doing and a determination to succeed, despite the odds and the criticisms that are hurled by people who lack vision.

There is no reason that should prevent Jamaica from becoming a vital source of knowledge, expertise, and skills for the global community post-COVID-19. It is a lot of work, but if our leaders are really serious about creating a better Jamaica they can get it done.