Mr Gordon 'Butch' Stewart — the long goodbye

We are creatures of habit, us human beings. And by long tradition we have become accustomed to achieving closure in the death of a loved one by paying public tribute that satisfies a need to express our gratitude and admiration.

The cherished practice was snatched from us by the novel coronavirus pandemic at the passing, on January 4 this year, of our beloved chairman and founder, Mr Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

An entire country, indeed, the Caribbean region, mourned, forcibly, in private silence.

Of course, we are not alone in losing loved ones who could not be buried with the pomp and ceremony that says here is one who was loved for a life well lived. Such was the cruelty of this pandemic, for it made our grief doubly worse.

Today, the 80th anniversary of the birth of Mr Stewart — born July 6, 1941 in Ocho Rios, St Ann — reminds us how much we had to grieve quietly.

The untimeliness of his passing has left many without closure.

Mr Stewart, the then chairman of this newspaper, was laid to rest at Rio Chico, his private home near Dunn's River, Ocho Rios, with a handful of dazed loved ones in attendance.

Indeed, as expressed by some of his closest associates and aides elsewhere in this edition, every chance meeting by the occupants of the massive empire he built and left behind is an excuse to grieve collectively.

His extended family at the Jamaica Observer remembers with gratitude and love the sacrifices he made to give Jamaica an alternative voice in starting the paper.

As we said in a citation to him on the 25th anniversary in 2018, we say again now:

“Mr Gordon Arthur Cyril Stewart, simply 'Butch' to his legion of admirers, had long established himself as Jamaica's first international superstar of business when he decided to venture into the extremely tough world of newspaper publishing.

“Those who doubted his resolve and commitment to this project — and there were a few — obviously forgot his track record as a compulsive over-achiever, a man who relentlessly pushed himself beyond the borders of excellence, constantly shifting his own goal posts, until even his detractors were forced to ask 'what manner of man is this?'

“Sharing a philosophy with banker Mr Delroy Lindsay that Jamaica needed another newspaper to ensure the preservation of democracy and contribute to the country's further development, 'Butch' sought the experience of Trinidadian publisher Mr Ken Gordon — the man responsible for the birth of many newspapers across the Caribbean.”

Today, on the anniversary of his 80th birthday, and in its 28th year, the Observer stands as a strong and credible institution in a society with a discerning public driven by an insatiable appetite for information.

The Observer, of course, added to 'Butch' Stewart's many other sterling contributions to Jamaica and the Caribbean. Indeed, his multiple-award-winning Sandals resorts are rated among the best luxury brands across the globe.

Mr Stewart embodied the true spirit of altruism as he never looked the other way when he could help people in need, and extended his devotion not only to his family and close friends, but, importantly, to his many employees.

Our chairman was indeed a man of the people and a giant of his time. We hope we made him proud.