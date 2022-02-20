New Firearms Act on target

The new Firearms Act is en route to becoming law. It has all the firepower needed to put the shock effect back into the gangs.

I commend the Government for these changes, and if by any chance anyone realises, it's the same measures I have been suggesting, well it's probably a coincidence.

This is an incredible first step for a short, sharp solution to a homicide crisis that was bad from 1974 and became a disaster in post-1994.

However, it cannot stand alone. It needs to be accompanied by several other tools. Firstly, we had guidelines that somewhat tied the judges' hands before. These guidelines gave literally guaranteed discounts for guilty pleas.

The new act has guidelines that are far more stringent. Therefore the guilty pleas will stop.

If the men are allowed bail and the 'not guilty' pleas stop, then the time for trials will be longer, based on the sheer volume of persons opting for a trial. That will result in the gunmen being placed back on the road for longer periods of time. The impact on crime will be insignificant if this occurs.

So, step two must be to find a way to prevent bail for gun offences, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

Step three is that the gun courts will have to be expanded to accommodate the additional trials. A guilty plea takes a few minutes, a trial takes days.

If the accused men are to be denied bail then they must get a trial within six months. So new courtrooms, judges, prosecutors, registrars and cops are all needed.

Step four must be an expansion of remand facilities. Accused men are not convicted and therefore must be housed in facilities suitable for humans who are trying to maintain some dignity. Most of the facilities are lacking. They remind me more of Ethiopian zoos rather than remand facilities.

Convicted men require a different level of custody that should be in keeping with their crimes and their risk to society

Marketing of the new measures require private sector management. Our Government entities have their talents, but marketing and advertising is not one of them.

Step five, therefore, must be the contracting of an advertising agency that will inform the public of the new measures. This must look like Barita and Proven are at work. Billboards everywhere. Ram the information down the present and future gang members' throats. Don't let it be another law enforcement secret.

The aforementioned steps are not all easy to achieve, particularly the bail that is enshrined in our constitution. So maybe it's time to think out of the box.

Step six – ankle bracelets for all accused in gun matters. This would certainly control them whilst on bail. It would also force them to obey the court-ordered bail curfew. This is a new cost, but it's cheaper than feeding them and it's old technology.

We are spending a fortune on the cost created by those wounded, but not killed. We are also constantly spending on the police operations that need to be conducted.

The Gun Court is usually the second stop of a gang member in his walk through the Jamaican judicial system. He starts with the parish court, formerly the resident magistrates court. In this court he is likely to get a slap for being in possession of a knife, or in past days some ganja. The third step is the Gun Court.

In this court he typically gets a sub-year sentence and a fine if he pleads guilty. That is till Andrew Holness fix him business. Now he will get a proper pitch into the custodial dark hole.

OK. So we have gone from very light sentences to very heavy. Ensure they are, though heavy, there remain guidelines. You see, previously there were guidelines that instructed the use of light sentences so that if the judge went against them the Court of Appeal could get involved.

Now if a judge in his wisdom decides to go light on an accused, then there is hardly any danger of that decision being challenged at the Court of Appeal.

It is important that judges have the right to use their discretion. The previous guidelines to a large degree took that right away. It's a bad idea. They are really competent in this area and must maintain the power to come to their own decisions.

Let the guidelines be harsh, but let them remain 'guidelines '.

We have made a good first move. This, managed and complemented with the steps I mentioned, can change the culture of gang activity. But if it stands alone it could be pretty useless.

The crack wars and narcotics distribution in general in the United States have been fought with long sentencing practices. It has been successful in filling their prisons and in the case of the crack epidemic, it ended the wars. But it has never rid the streets of narcotics, nor has it caused any real shortage of drug traffickers. But the killing is less.

This is something we have to consider. Will us imprisoning our current gang membership result in a shortage of gunmen? It won't. But it will remove some of the worst and also some of the beginners, maybe before they kill your family or mine

You see, we are never going to be short of young men willing to fire their guns for their local or Diaspora-based don. But you don't replace a 'Dog Paw' that easily, or a “Dudus”, Joel Andem, or Lester Lloyd Coke. Gun crime is a young male crisis. Once you can cage the killer for his youth, his impact on crime is less, as it's not a middle-aged man's game.

This all seems a bit hard? Well it's intended to be. The misery caused by killing is immeasurable. So should the steps to prevent it.

Feedback: drjasonamckay@gmail.com