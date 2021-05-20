No fare hike until house in order!Thursday, May 20, 2021
Dear Ediitor,
There should be no increase in Jamaica Urban Transit Company or route taxi fares until public passenger transport service is put in proper order.
What do I mean? Show some manners and respect to passengers who have to travel on the buses, as well as the taxis. Have manners and respect to senior citizens who could be your mother or your father, your grandmother or your grandfather. And, remember the little children who will put into practice what they hear and see. So, do the right thing.
Send the buses on time and apologise when you are late.
Stop peppering passengers with lewd and dirty lyrics.
And make sure that taxis are safe to carry passengers, so that there will be no kidnapping or rape of anyone who has to travel by this method.
When you do that then we can talk about a fare increase.
People, it's full time now for us to wake up and smell the coffee. Demand better service!
Donald McKoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
