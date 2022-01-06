No justice for this JP?

Dear Editor,

Where is the justice for the justices of the peace?

I have a serious concern and I hope the Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck can address it.

I worked with the Ministry of Agriculture on a contractual basis for a period of time. The contract was extended and approved by the permanent secretary for all members of staff, but I was excluded, even though my name was on the list. I have written to the permanent secretary and the human resource department regarding this injustice, and it has now been over three years since I have been trying to get the Ministry of Labour to act on this matter, which was brought to its attention. It is now 2022 and I have yet to receive a response.

A union representative from the National Workers' Union (NWU) has also sent letters to the Industrial Disputes Tribunal and, to date, there has been no response.

What is the next course of action when the system has failed a justice of the peace in Jamaica?

As a justice of the peace who has been trained in mediation, I have used all the channels available to me to try and resolve the matter amicably, but to no avail.

The twisted irony is that I am trained to help people resolve conflicts peacefully and to boost their confidence in the justice system, meanwhile I am 'bleeding' from the gaping wounds the system has inflicted on me.

I wait patiently on the sidelines hoping that someone will realise that justice is a fundamental building block of sustainable peace.

As the days turn into months, and the months into years, I gasp at the hypocrisy of the Government and people in the justice system who say, “Let's talk it out.” But how can you talk when you are not even invited to the table?

The voices continue to echo cries of “We want justice,” while the Ministry of Labour, the lawyers, and the systems have all failed ordinary Jamaicans and have turned a deaf ear to their calls.

I speak for the people, I sign their documents and provide guidance, but who speaks for me? And so, I shout the question out of desperation: How does a justice of the peace get justice in a peaceful way?

Justice Wilson

Justice of the Peace

camillestronggirl@gmail.com