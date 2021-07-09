No response from municipal authority

No response from municipal authorityFriday, July 09, 2021
Dear Editor,
I write out of sheer frustration and desperation as the municipal authority charged with policing residential areas to ensure they don't become commercial zones has reneged on its responsibility.
I live in Green Acres, St Catherine, and my elderly mother and I lodged a complaint with the councillor responsible for our division regarding a neighbour who not only has his water truck parked in the front yard of his home, but is in the process of building a new water tank for the truck.
The horrific banging, noisy welding and shouting between workers persist, sometimes, all day and even into the night, and the noise shatters the quiet of a street where many students and teachers are working online, many retirees try to lead a peaceful existence, and babies are trying to rest.
The municipal authority must either state that this issue is of little concern or explain why it has not addressed the problem, because we have been pleading for assistance and nothing has been done.
The idea of the two Jamaicas lives on. Some who have money and influence can clearly do whatever they want to the detriment of those who are law-abiding and have served their country faithfully, such as my mother, a retired teacher, who has worked from the elementary to the tertiary level of our Jamaican education system.
Can no one get these parish council agencies to do their jobs? Good God! Our physical and mental health are in jeopardy.
Karen Jean Brown
Green Acres, St Catherine
dizurnah48@gmail.com
