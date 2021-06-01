No water for 5 consecutive weeks

Dear Editor,

It is with grave frustration and extreme bitterness that I write concerning a water issue that has spanned at least two decades in what is considered the second city in modern Jamaica.

I reside in the community of Rosemount Gardens in Montego Bay, St James, and the community's water woes give a feeling of punishment and neglect, as there appears to be no end to the inconsistencies in our water supply.

In the year 2021, when the novel coronavirus has spread far and wide, and we are living in a civilised world, it is unacceptable to think that the National Water Commission (NWC) decides when and how we take a proper shower, wash our dishes, do our laundry, or just about any and everything linked to this precious commodity.

For the past five weeks we have been without a consistent supply of water. We get a little between 6:00 am and 5:00 pm every Wednesday, and that is it.

On a Wednesday we have to complete all chores associated with water and then take a proper shower before it all evaporates and leaves us for another week.

There is no light at the end of this tunnel as we are constantly given stories of pipes, pumps, turbidity, and just about anything that sounds most convenient at the time by NWC's customer service representatives.

With the exception of Cornwall Courts at times, other communities close to us, such as Mount Salem, Catherine Mount, Farm Heights, and the upscale West Gate Hills, do not share our discomfort as they always seem to have water in abundance. And while they are washing cars, watering flowers and keeping their lawns lush and green, we cannot practise the minimum proper personal hygiene techniques.

I get the feeling because we are not a part of the upper echelons of society, nor are we a part of the zinc-fenced garrisons who will create public mischief and block roads, we are simply overlooked.

I am also very comfortable in categorically stating that this is not a political issue, as it has overlapped multiple governments from both of our major political parties.

I beg the powers that be to take a serious look into this for a long-term solution, but in the interim give us some much-needed water in our pipes, as at present the “water is life” slogan would suggest our lives don't matter.

RJG

St James