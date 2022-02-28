Nothing good to say? Say nothing

Dear Editor,

We pride ourselves on being upwardly mobile people; doing any- and everything to make the ever-elusive “it”, which includes going to the most obscure places on Earth to eke out a living.

It is a fact that anywhere in this world you may happen to find yourself, rest assured, there is a Jamaican already there. Just like we do on our beloved Rock, at 18°N and 77°W, we make opportunities and find a way amid the worst circumstances, and our level of “tallawah” increases doubly in foreign lands, because we know that we must succeed, even if for no other reason than to make that family member who tells anyone that will listen about the “pickney weh gone foreign”, proud — even if that foreign is just 90 miles away.

It is an uncomfortable truth, but it is the truth nonetheless, the Jamaican economy and education system cannot meet the needs of all its students. Our major universities do not have the capacity to accept even the most qualified. And, even with the receipt of an acceptance letter, many times, with the economy being as it is, the promise of a bright future is dimmed with the financial strain that the pockets of struggling parents, the Students' Loan Bureau, and empty offers of “I'll pray for you” can't carry. Many are fortunate enough to receive scholarships to England, Canada, and the US. The rest of us look to the places where equal but lesser-known opportunities exist. Enter China, Cuba, Mexico, and, yes, Ukraine.

These countries give Jamaican students, who may have found their hopes and dreams dashed, the opportunities that Jamaica could not give to better themselves.

As with any migration decision, one must always weigh the risks and benefits. Good old Jamaican sensibilities will not usually permit us to go head first into danger, but if the novel coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent madness the world has endured in the last two years have taught us anything, you never know when calamity may strike.

For years Jamaican students have been going to Ukraine to study medicine in relative safety. No one ridiculed them before when they graduated and returned home. Why then is it that now, in the face of war, countless Jamaicans on social media and in private conversations choose to taunt our fellow citizens on their decision to better themselves?

As a Jamaican studying medicine in Central America I was appalled that, in response to our students in Ukraine being stranded, scared, and having to choose between forfeiting a paid-for dream and the possibility of being able to repay the Government for repatriation, many Jamaicans chose ridicule and abuse instead of solidarity.

Comments on one major newspaper's platford from readers berated a particular student who had been lamenting his current situation by asking, “Is who send unnuh over deh”? Another chimed in, “Unnuh love too much freeness.” These are the same Jamaicans who complain when students try to raise funds to continue their studies locally. Their negativity can never be satiated!

My heart bleeds for my compatriots in Ukraine and their families who wait for the next emerging news. Unfortunately, we do not have an economy that allows our Government to send a paid-for flight for all our students in times of trouble like our northern neighbours can. The coffers are said to be in the red. True or not, that is as much information as we have.

What we can do, and should do, however, is lift our brethren up; share the news, say a prayer, and leave a word of encouragement while we pray for cooled tempers and an end to the my-army-is-bigger-than-yours match. Should you find yourself unable to do any of those things, please, for the love of our students abroad, if you can't find anything good to say, don't say anything at all.

Olivia Valentine

jamexican@gmail.com