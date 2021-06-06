Nuclear weapons, vaccinations, hard-line policing

NUCLEAR power was first introduced to the world as a weapon when the atom bomb was dropped on the Japanese industrial cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Finally, mankind had found a way to destroy life on planet earth. There was worldwide panic. In the United States of America, schoolchildren were mandated to conduct drills on how to protect themselves when their city comes under attack. Doom was on the horizon.

There was, however, a peculiar twist in how this actually turned out. Britain, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and eventually other countries also got the technology. They armed up too and the end result was that we never had another world war. This is after we had managed to have two in the first half of the century.

Why did this occur?

Well the primary reason was that no one wanted to fire the first shot and the end result be total annihilation. The consequences were just too great.

Yet, to many, nuclear weapons remain the worst weapon ever developed. But, where would we be without them? Tens of millions would have been killed in the world wars to follow had this daunting consequence not existed. Yet still, it is branded as our greatest error. To me, I see it as our greatest peacekeeper.

Vaccinations were first introduced to the world in the 1790s by an Englishman, Edward Jenner. They have gone from strength to strength in their reach and effectiveness over the last two centuries. Thanks to vaccinations, diseases such as small pox and polio are a thing of the past. Yet to many, they are a hidden agenda of world domination, or the causes of mental illnesses in children, and a host of other 'cock and bull' stories.

It is ironic that the primary factor that moved world mortality from about 52 years of age at the turn of the century to 70 plus 100 years later is viewed in a negative light. How in the world did this incredible invention become vilified by so many? The naysayers, oddly enough, include sensible people who should know better.

This absurdity is having a really dangerous effect on our nation, and in fact our planet, in moving towards the eradication of the COVID-19 virus. It is the oddest mix of absolute selfishness with eccentricity that I have ever seen. Every possible reason is given to justify this rubbish, to include “we are waiting to see the outcome of those who took it”.

So you are telling me you are waiting to see if “me and my pickney dem going dead before you decide to take it”. That is a new level of being selfish and cowardly.

They say the vaccinations were developed too quickly. Well if the whole of the world's resources were thrown at small pox in the way they were thrown at COVID-19 the vaccination development would have been just as quick. It is logics. But again, the solution that worked became the villain.

So let us go local. In the seventies our murder rate increased by hundreds of per cent, not single digits like we see nowadays. If we had continued at that rate of increase we would be having way over 10,000 murders a year now.

This did not occur because of a variety of factors. Firstly, the defeat of the People's National Party (PNP) at general elections and the mature approach of its leadership to back off after that defeat saved the country. Because, let us face it, you need two to fight. They just went into dormancy to the point where they did not even contest the 1983 General Election.

Then there were the hard-line law enforcement policies that included an indefinite detention Act known as the Suppression of Crime Act. There were also large potent, no-nonsense squads formed such as 'Operation Squad' that brought the fight to the killers — but this time with modern weapons and with political will that to 'some' point, was supportive of the police force. The result? Murders plummeted. Annual murder figures in the eighties were consistently below 300, coming from 800 in 1980. The tools, as I said, were mass detention and hard-line policing.

However, by the mid-nineties the police and the strategies were viewed as ineffective — the same strategies that not only stopped the massive rate of increase, but brought murders down to less than half of its 1980 figure.

Today, anyone who advocates the strategies of the eighties is vilified. There is never any recognition of the success stories of the brave men and women who put their lives on the line without bulletproof vests and pretty lights on their guns. They are demonised, as is the strategy that saved thousands of lives.

So let me ask you: How do you like the post-1995 strategies of crime fighting? Is this thousand-odd murders yearly okay for you? Why is it not important? Because it is really only the poor who are dying?

I am lost to the lack of logic on this subject. Why doesn't anyone look on where we were, where we went wrong and where we are at? This is not reasonable.

We need to go back to an era where gun possession meant life imprisonment, where police officers were more concerned with surviving the gunfight rather than the probe that followed.

Nuclear weapons, vaccinations and hard-line policing have worked wonders for our planet. Everywhere hard-line policing is utilised it works — from the totalitarian states of China to the more moderates in Singapore, to even the United States which uses it for narcotic control.

History is analysed and presented by the persons with the loudest voice...and usually to promote the agenda that suits them. But facts are facts and the body count tells the tale.

Feedback: drjasonamckay@gmail.com