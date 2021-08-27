Nurses' sickout was merely the last straw

This newspaper strongly believes Wednesday's withdrawal of service by large numbers of nurses at major hospitals across the island was the result of much, much more than a comment from Prime Minister Andrew Holness in response to a journalist's question.

As we understand it, the prime minister suggested that medical emergencies should probably be assessed “case by case”, rather than for those entrusted with the responsibility to inflexibly give priority treatment to health-care workers.

We suspect Mr Holness's comment — though perhaps untimely — was merely the last straw that broke the proverbial camel's back.

The truth is that nurses, junior doctors, and others in public health have been dissatisfied for a long time because of very low wages — reportedly the third lowest in the Caribbean — as well as long hours and poor working conditions, et al.

Add to that the feeling of being unappreciated, a sense accentuated — not just for health workers, but across the board in the public sector — when the Government said it could only countenance a 2.5 per cent increase for its employees.

Those grouses and others have, for a long time, triggered mass migration of Jamaican nurses — even the newly trained — and other health-care workers to the developed North and elsewhere where they are well-paid.

Then came COVID-19, now into a frightening third wave, apparently driven by the Delta variant. The virus has killed more than 1,400 Jamaicans since early last year, including hundreds in recent weeks.

Note the explanation from Nurses' Association of Jamaica President Ms Patsy Edwards-Henry as to what motivated the sickout: “We have been going, going, going; the nurses are tired, the nurses are fatigued, there is a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), there is a shortage of resources, work conditions are poor, and nurses just came to a boiling point and a group of young nurses, in their exuberance, took it up and decided to go off.”

She could have added that nurses, like most of the rest of us, are scared witless.

Jamaicans must not fool themselves. Nurses, other health-care workers, and indeed others on the front line including police and teachers — who must contemplate face-to-face school in September — never signed on to deal with a crisis such as this. Never in their wildest nightmares could they have imagined COVID-19.

These are frighteningly extraordinary times in need of extraordinarily creative solutions which must involve significantly improved compensation for those on the front line.

The Government has been talking for a long time about the need to review public sector salaries. Earlier this year Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke announced that because of the need to prioritise the multi-billion-dollar costs of COVID-19, the compensation restructuring had been delayed by a year.

That restructuring, when it comes, must involve significant benefits — perhaps not just in terms of cash in hand — for those in health care and the wider front line.

Where are the resources to come from? It will be hard for a 'bang-belly' national economy which has struggled with chronic indebtedness for as long as most of us can remember, now devastated by the pandemic. But Jamaicans and their leaders must find a way.