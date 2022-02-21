Of George Wright and independents

Dear Editor,

The continuing questions surrounding George Wright's place as an independent member in our two-party parliamentary democracy came to the fore recently at the ceremonial opening of Parliament.

Among the questions to be answered are: On which side of the aisle should he sit? And, which route should he take to enter the Paliament building — the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) route or the People's National Party's (PNP)?

At a deeper level, however, this reveals the unwelcoming nature of the entrenched two-party system to people outside the main political parties.

Since 1944 there have been several political traditions and conventions which indicate the deeper workings of our parliamentary democracy. These are not supported by law, but their existence provides a basic pattern to follow, and their breach disrupts our small political pond.

The ceremonial opening of Parliament is well designed, with its much-rehearsed pomp and pageantry to bring positive attention and excitement to Parliament in which proceedings, such as the budget debate, are otherwise boring, though important.

Traditionally, the JLP members march to the legislature from upper Duke Street. It is conceivable that this tradition started with Sir Alexander Bustamante, the JLP's founding leader. Bustamante could have simply gathered his parliamentary party members at the offices of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU), which is just up the road from Parliament, and simply strolled down Duke Street to the legislature. The PNP members always walk up or north on Duke Street to Parliament. This tradition remains unchanged irrespective of which party forms the Government, unlike the seating arrangement in the parliamentary chamber.

The recent case of George Wright in this ceremonial spectacle, to some extent, reveals the inflexible nature of our system to accommodate independents. While it is true that the circumstances surrounding Wright's status as an independent are unique, it raises questions of the role and place of independents.

Since 1944 our democracy has been largely unfriendly to independent candidates and third parties, thus allowing the two main political parties to firmly clutch the operations of Parliament in their grasps, for better and worse.

It is not mandatory for Members of Parliament to participate in the traditional march to Gordon House. In fact, one may question if it is necessary in this age of widespread political indifference and apathy, tight security, and limited access to see and cheer on politicians. Several Opposition members did not participate in the last exercise. Despite this, the tradition exists, and it is reasonable for members of the legislature to desire to participate in this activity.

If George Wright wishes to exercise his right to participate in the ceremonial opening frolic and fanfare as an independent member, he may need to start a new tradition and march to Gordon House from Beeston Street, which runs across east to west Duke Street and alongside Parliament. This would be a historic and path-breaking move and would give him much publicity and reduce the likelihood of him being shunned by other members.

Duane Harris

