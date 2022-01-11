Of treaties and trash

Dear Editor,

In the 12th year of his reign an edict of King George II of Great Britain and Jamaica empowered John Gutherie and Francis Sadler “to negotiate and finally conclude a treaty of peace and friendship” with Colonel Cudjoe and his captains. This would be known as the First Maroon Treaty of 1739.

Of the treaty, Jamaicans are most wilfully familiar with the ninth article, which speaks to the returning of runaway slaves by the Maroons for reward. Perhaps the dedication to the clarity of the other 14 articles was of little weight to Gutherie and Sadler, who had to bring His Majesty's terms to unlettered mountain bushmen. Yet, because of raging ambiguity, today, tension looms between Her Majesty's Government of Jamaica and the Accompong Maroons, who claim themselves to be sovereign.

An examination of the Treaty of the Leeward Maroons has indicated up to eight instances that speak to and against the authority and nationhood of the Maroons.

The treaty acknowledges the leadership of the colonel by referring to his people as his “subjects” who, being in a “perfect state of freedom and liberty” (Article II)… will enjoy and possess, in perpetuity, land of 1,500 acres “between Trelawney Town and The Cockpits” (Article III). They have the right to trade outside of their bounds, but must do so under a licence (Article IV).

Articles VI and VII require them, under the command of the governor, to quell internal rebellion and repel foreign invasion. Their disputes involving people outside of their group should be settled by the law of the island (Article VIII). Meanwhile, internal punitive actions can be taken against his subjects by him (the chief), to exclude death, which must also be referred to an external adjudicator (Article XII).

According to Article XIV, it is the Maroons who should accommodate ambassadors of the governor, who according to Article XV, has the right to choose a leader after the death of all the signatory captains.

In a feudal society, such as imperial Britain, greater lords ruled over minor lords. The lesser lord would often enjoy benefits such as being conferred a title; having royal subjects; being able to form a militia or even an army; being gifted land for all time; and being able to make minor laws over his tenant peasants. However, there were requirements of this lord; he had to pay tribute in coin or service to his greater lord — militarily or otherwise.

The similarities between a feudal lord and a maroon chief are more than between a maroon chief and His Majesty George the Second, King of Great Britain, France, and Ireland, and Jamaica, Lord Defender of the Faith, on whose empire the sun does not set.

The land is always and only theirs to economise as they see fit. However, there are limitations on their ability to trade out of their bounds. Their leaders have a measure of authority on petty law, but must still acquiesce to the jurisdiction of Jamaica. Those same chiefs must legally be chosen by the governor of Jamaica, not their own democracy, which would be a breach of the treaty.

A land title is not a certificate of sovereignty.

Articles XI and XIV beckon to the governor to meet with the chief once yearly and for two ambassadors to live among the Maroons “in order to maintain a friendly correspondence”.

It's time to choose diplomacy and review the treaty for peace and friendship.

Dave Richards

d1darichards@gmail.com