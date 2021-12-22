Office of the MP should be built, financed by the State

Mr Donovan Williams, who represents the Kingston Central constituency in the legislature, has not, as far as we are aware, denied news reports that he is the man seen in a video applying green paint to the kerb of a sidewalk in the constituency.

If, indeed, Mr Williams is that individual, the fact that he thought it necessary to replace the yellow paint on the curb wall with the colour of his ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) speaks to his embrace of political tribalism, which ought not to be encouraged. In fact, it should be condemned as it reeks of a return to the mindless behaviour of partisans that damaged this country for many years.

For those not old enough to have experienced that madness, there was a time when communities were divided along political lines. In fact, people living on the same street, some of them relatives, were unable to interact with each other because one side of the street was People's National Party (PNP) turf and the other a JLP enclave.

It was not uncommon to see graffiti at the entrances to many communities warning that people from the other side of the political divide entered at their own risk.

Unfortunately that display of intolerance was embraced by many of our political leaders, who were more concerned about retaining their seats in Parliament than about the upliftment of their constituents.

Ultimately, the influence of many politicians has waned in these communities, particularly over the past few years. However, the culture of division was so deeply ingrained that it will take a very long time for it to be expunged.

In November 2008 one of the most significant developments towards that ideal was enacted by then Prime Minister Bruce Golding when he fulfilled a campaign promise to have the Leader of the Opposition operate from a permanent office.

Since then, successive holders of that office have been able to conduct affairs of State from the former Protocol House at 1 West King's House Road in St Andrew.

The building, constructed before Independence, had been the official residence of senior State officials for many years. Eventually it fell into disrepair and was unoccupied for several years.

However, it was renovated and now boasts a panelled reception hall, conference room to seat 12 people, a reception room for courtesy calls, remodelled restrooms, offices for administrative staff, and an executive office in keeping with the status of the Leader of the Opposition — a constitutional office that is expected to stand above the fray of tribalism.

Our reason for highlighting the facility from which the Opposition Leader operates is driven by our belief that parliamentarians should be serving their constituents from offices built and run by the State, rather than their political parties.

The individuals who sit in the legislature were placed there to represent everyone in their constituency. Their service should not be exclusive to the people who voted for them — and those among them who still demand to know from people seeking their help the details of their ballot should be shunned at the polls.

Establishing a true office of the Member of Parliament in each constituency would help to reduce political polarisation and serve as a fitting development for Jamaica's 60th anniversary of Independence.