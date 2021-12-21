Oh, the good old patty-eating days

Dear Editor,

While reading your article on patties in the Sunday Observer of December 12, 2021 my mouth watered recalling the days at North Street, in front of St George's College, when boys from Crescent College (my school), St George's College, and Kingston College would meet for lunch at Mr Yee's shop to buy a patty, coco bread, and a Cola or Pepsi – Sinalco drinks had just arrived on the market.

Apart from the vendors with their home-made pan patties, we must give thanks to the original patty companies of the early 1930s — Bruce's of Cross Roads and later Goldings on Beeston Street. During that period patties would sell all day until after the Carib and State theatres closed.

I am 78, but it is good for the papers to go back in time to reminisce.

A merry and prayerful Christmas to all.

Lee Clarke

Councillor – Whitehall Division

Former Mayor of Kingston

leetris51@yahoo.com