Oh, the good old patty-eating days

Oh, the good old patty-eating daysTuesday, December 21, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
While reading your article on patties in the Sunday Observer of December 12, 2021 my mouth watered recalling the days at North Street, in front of St George's College, when boys from Crescent College (my school), St George's College, and Kingston College would meet for lunch at Mr Yee's shop to buy a patty, coco bread, and a Cola or Pepsi – Sinalco drinks had just arrived on the market.
Apart from the vendors with their home-made pan patties, we must give thanks to the original patty companies of the early 1930s — Bruce's of Cross Roads and later Goldings on Beeston Street. During that period patties would sell all day until after the Carib and State theatres closed.
I am 78, but it is good for the papers to go back in time to reminisce.
A merry and prayerful Christmas to all.
Lee Clarke
Councillor – Whitehall Division
Former Mayor of Kingston
leetris51@yahoo.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy