Open up 'The Office', PM!

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is a politician who believes in symbolism with regard to dates.

On November 16, 1997 Jamaica became the first English-speaking Caribbean country to qualify for the 1998 Fifa World Cup. Jamaica's achievement was due, in part, to the srong and enthusiastic support of the fans, especially when the team played at the National Stadium.

Twenty-four years later on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 the Reggae Boyz will face the Americans, and a win for Jamaica will move us from sixth place to a possible fourth place.

“The Office” has been a fortress for the Boyz throughout the years because of the positive vibes emanating from the Jamaican fans and the quality of the pitch.

Securing a spot in the World Cup finals will contribute to the mental and emotional healing of a nation suffering from the adverse effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

We've played two home matches and four away; however, we've yet to get a win at home and we simply cannot afford to lose ground to the Americans in November. We must also ensure a win against El Salvador in El Salvador.

I believe that, if fully vaccinated fans are allowed to watch the match at The Office it will serve as an incentive for more Jamaicans to take the jab. It is time to bring the country back to normality by allowing fans at the National Stadium.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet Holness got married in 1997. He won a seat that wasn't winnable in 1997, and Jamaica qualified for the World Cup in 1997, so that year was a perfect year for both the prime minister and the country.

This year, 2021, has the potential to be another good year for the country and the prime minister if he allows the Jamaican fans to return to The Office to give our Boyz a boost in their World Cup campaign.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios,

St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com