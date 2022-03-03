Our fears reawakened

Dear Editor,

I could not sleep last night. Watching the news casts about the war in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's orders to put Russian nuclear weapons on high alert just took my breath away. It's like being in a time warp through which we have returned to the 1960s cold war.

Have you noticed that we are desensitised to what is happening right now on the other side of the planet?

I will go to work later this morning worrying about things that really do not mean anything in comparison to the threat we are reliving.

Possible nuclear war. Nuclear war. Mind-blowing.

We have not thought about nuclear weapons for decades, believing that those who control them are sane and wise stewards of the most demanding job on the planet.

Several nations had these devices of mass destruction, including Russia, US, Pakistan, India, China, and Israel, whose citizens believe in God's mercy but, just in case, got themselves a bomb too. Sure we worried about rogue nations like North Korea and possible terrorists attacks using these devices, but all-out world war?

Humans have the ability to disassociate themselves from reality and create their own to satisfy their needs and beliefs.

Today, some lunatic or nationalistic fanatic in the military could launch a nuclear missile at any of the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which will, undoubtedly, be followed by a response that will assuredly wipe humanity out of existence.

How about nuclear-powered climate change? A horrible thought.

Instead of joining many thousands who are protesting Russian aggression, militarism, and the existence of horrid dictatorships throughout this world, I will go to my office and do my job.

Can we put our trust in our elected officials to observe, assess, and then act in the most logical way? Should I gather my family and enjoy a week of happiness, despite the liklihood that this vacation will surely be transformed by what is happening and by what will happen in the future?

I am a man of self-control, but honestly, I am frightened for my family, community, and quite frankly, the whole world.

Driving to do groceries yesterday I had to pull over because I began to weep at the wheel for some reason. But, with all the stress we have been under these past few years, and now this, it is enough to make us quake in our winter boots.

I wish I were in the Ukraine with a sniper rifle defending people I truly know, people who wish to live like us in a peaceful democratic nation far away from Russia's nationalistic opportunism.

I do not like how I feel right now — helpless and fearful for others I love and people I don't even know.

Here I was, worried the Russians would hack into our power grid and make life truly difficult. What Putin has done is far more sinister — threaten nuclear war. He has also said he has the talent and means to punish those who oppose him using new technologies we have never seen.

It is surprising that the great powers spend their wealth not on helping humanity, but developing horrible destructive weapons of mass destruction.

Will the free world's embargo of Russia be enough to calm the Russian bear? Questions galore with no answers. Just another thing to worry about. I guess we will have to wait and see.

In the meantime, hug your loved ones and appreciate every day.

Steven Kaszab

Bradford, Ontario

skaszab@yahoo.ca