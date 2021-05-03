Our lawmakers have brought us to this

Dear Editor,

The recent state of affairs in our country is cause for concern, with particular mention to the allegations of abuse being levied at parliamentarians.

The country waits with baited breath to see or hear what will become of the following:

* Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament (MP) George Wright, after a video that has gone viral is being alleged to show him in an act of abuse.

* The Opposition senator who sent the Leader of Government Business Kamina Johnson Smith harassing e-mail; and not to be outdone

* Opposition Senator Lambert Brown with his controversial comments stating his personal support of vigilante justice to deal with domestic abuse matters.

The above situations have emerged in the middle of the loud cries from the belly of the nation to stop violence against women. The lay man is now sitting with eyebrows raise watching the 'big boys' on the big screen toeing the legal lines of justice.

The masses are still trying to understand why the man in the video has not been identified.

Who really harassed Johnson Smith?

Will Lambert Brown pass the jungle justice law?

It is a cliché to say that Jamaica is a beautiful place, but violence has been scarring the island's face and disfiguring our global image.

The mandate given to the political representatives on both sides of the fence by the electorate is to have their rights upheld; this by making representation on their behalf in various matters to include crime and violence. The expectations are that the lawmakers themselves should be bound by the statutes and not seek to use technicalities to 'rape' the system.

Can we remember in the recent past what happen at the capital city in the United States after the former president made certain pronouncements? The country needs to be clear of the stance of the elected representatives as it relates to matters of violence against any person.

This is important to know, as no one is above the law and breaking the law should lead to the relevant actions to be taken against the relevant people. If our own leaders do not have faith in the justice system then should we have faith in them?

Hezekan Bolton

h_e_z_e@hotmail.com