Our people are poor in spirit

Dear Editor,
If the only thing certain in life is death and taxes, the only thing assured in Jamaica is crime and violence.
The déjà vu which follows the reports of each merciless and senseless killing that have swamped the pages of this and other newspapers will continue as long as 'no problem mon' and 'one love' means nothing beyond the joys of getting high on a high-grade spliff or some overproof Jamaican white rum.
You may have noticed that some Jamaicans can hardly make a move without a shot of alcohol. The hollowness that pursues the addict after the potency has subsidised may be as deadly as a cobra. In other words, we are like wheelbarrows that need to be pushed by external and unnatural forces, for we haven't developed the power of self-sufficiency or integrity to function in life without a 'crutch'.
So given the lack of self-direction and purpose, infidelity and other trials easily trigger Jamaican males to brute force and murder. There is no real stability or self-anchor to constrain these men through testing times.
And, because we seek actualisation through external acquisitions, such as cars and other material appendages, we have become physically rich, but remain poor in spirit — to our detriment.
Homer Sylvester
h2sylvester@gmail.com
