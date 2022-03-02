Over to you, CXC

Dear Editor,

There is a compulsion to write on hearing the decisions taken by a number of exam boards in the UK in acknowledgement of the negative impact of COVID-19 on education.

National exams have not been held in the UK for the past two years; instead, teacher-assessed grades were used. This year marks the resumption of examinations for students in the country.

Two major steps by the UK exam boards were announced to provide what is described as a “safety net” for students, taking into account the “disrupting effect of COVID” on student learning:

1) Early release of information related to the content of General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE), Advanced Subsidiary (AS) and Advanced (A) level examinations to allow students to focus their revision. This was done on February 6, 2022, far in advance of the May commencement of exams.

2) An assurance of more lenient marking, with lower grade boundaries than those used in previous years (they will be set at midpoint between the boundaries used in 2019 and the grade levels used in the 2021 teacher assessments).

These exam bodies, who faced criticism over teacher-assessed grades, and even now are contending with schools saying not enough is being done for the students, are at least acting early and communicating decisions that are ultimately aimed at benefiting the ones under the most stress — the students. The decisions taken may not be a perfect fix, but they are transparent and in line with their common practice of sharing the grade boundaries and mark schemes for each exam sitting.

It appears that the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) plans to proceed as if all has been normal for the past two years as apart from the concession made with a lower schoool-based assessment (SBA) requirement for most subjects (for example, fewer labs for science students), the exam schedule has been set to begin at the usual time at the beginning of May, but over a more contracted period, with exams ending earlier than usual. The claim is that this will allow for a timely release of results.

It seems CXC needs to be reminded that it did not release the 2021 results until October 15, despite the fact that delayed exams ended on July 30. The knock-on effect of this was that schools had to postpone the start of lower sixth form to late October, certainly in Jamaica.

These new Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) students were then expected to complete the same syllabus in a significantly shorter time, nearly two months for some — a feat that even the most seasoned teachers would say is rather impractical.

Compounded by this shortened time is the fact that these same students had little to no face-to-face learning for their entire fifth form year, leading to shortcuts being taken, minimal lab/practical work being completed, and thus a less solid foundation in place on advancing to the CAPE level. The resulting pressure on students and teachers is considerable.

All children, the world over, have faced the challenge of online learning. Several studies released to date speak to the inadequacies of this form of learning for the secondary level. The learning loss in the Caribbean is stark. Students only returned to face-to-face learning on a consistent basis in January 2022, leaving a mere four months to complete preparations for these important examinations.

It is hard to understand the inflexibility of CXC at this time. It would seem obvious that some concessions need to be made. No one wants to see the exams move into the summer again, but given that the exam period has been contracted, it would seem plausible to propose a pushback of even two weeks to allow students more time to revise and complete syllabi in time to apply that knowledge. Moreover, some assurance should be provided to students, parents, and teachers of the expectations of the examining body. It cannot be that the same rigours of the pre-COVID-19 era are being floated.

The call is not for a dumbing down of the exams, it is for meaningful responsiveness from our Caribbean examining body.

We want our region's children to do well. They deserve fair treatment and reassurance, particularly at this time, as they strive to readjust to a return to in-person learning after a rather intermittent and anxious two years online. Deferral or business as usual are not the only options available.

Kathryn Stewart

David Henry

Grace Baston

info@campioncollege.com