Palestinians, Israelis and the Holy Land

Palestinians, Israelis and the Holy LandTuesday, May 25, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
A very strange part of the world, isn't it, the Holy Land?
It must be one of the most fought-over piece of real estate on Earth.
Why? Because people claim that it has divine origin, and that its rightful divine tenants must always have the absolute and inalienable right to live solely by themselves in perpetuity in this godly terra firma.
You may recall all those names in the Good Book; names of nations and tribes that fought for domination for that piece of mostly desertified unreal estate, which seems to have become an unholy land. Recall this passage: “When the Lord your God brings you into the land you are entering to possess and drives out before you many nations — the Hittites, Girgashites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites, seven nations larger and stronger than you. [A]nd when the Lord your God has delivered them over to you and you have defeated them, then you must destroy them totally. Make no treaty with them, and show them no mercy.” (Deuteronomy 7:1-2)
So the Palestinian and Arab groups, as well as others, are now on this long list of groups slated for expulsion from the Holy Land — all in God's name.
So absurd!
George S Garwood
merleneg@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy