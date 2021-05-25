Palestinians, Israelis and the Holy Land

Dear Editor,

A very strange part of the world, isn't it, the Holy Land?

It must be one of the most fought-over piece of real estate on Earth.

Why? Because people claim that it has divine origin, and that its rightful divine tenants must always have the absolute and inalienable right to live solely by themselves in perpetuity in this godly terra firma.

You may recall all those names in the Good Book; names of nations and tribes that fought for domination for that piece of mostly desertified unreal estate, which seems to have become an unholy land. Recall this passage: “When the Lord your God brings you into the land you are entering to possess and drives out before you many nations — the Hittites, Girgashites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites, seven nations larger and stronger than you. [A]nd when the Lord your God has delivered them over to you and you have defeated them, then you must destroy them totally. Make no treaty with them, and show them no mercy.” (Deuteronomy 7:1-2)

So the Palestinian and Arab groups, as well as others, are now on this long list of groups slated for expulsion from the Holy Land — all in God's name.

So absurd!

George S Garwood

merleneg@yahoo.com