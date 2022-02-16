Parents should heed this priceless advice

Mr Stephen Price's appeal to parents and guardians to ensure that their children are using the Internet safely is most appropriate, especially given that more and more people are logging on to digital platforms for information, entertainment, and services these days.

Mr Price made his call last week as his company, Flow Jamaica, staged activities to mark Safer Internet Week — an extension of Safer Internet Day observed globally on February 8 to secure collaboration on making the Internet a safer and better place for all, especially children and young people.

Addressing Flow's Safer Internet think tank last Thursday, Mr Price said that, while many parents and caregivers are not necessarily up to date with the new forms of communication in terms of social media, it is incumbent on them to “get up to speed so they know exactly what is happening with their children”.

He also proposed that teachers, educators, and social workers can help by equipping their students with digital literacy skills and by developing their critical thinking skills, which will allow them to better navigate the online world.

Since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic the world has seen more children going online for school. Outside of that, though, we all know that children enter the digital space to play games, watch videos, engage in instant messaging, post images, and, in some instances, post blogs.

Many of those activities, we expect, are innocent, but one cannot ignore the fact that they expose children to risks such as bullying, receiving sexual messages from predators, misuse of personal data, and human trafficking.

The 2020 United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC) Global Report on Trafficking in Persons found a disturbing increase in the number of children among human trafficking victims worldwide.

According to the UNDOC, the share of children detected over the 15 years leading up to the report increased “from around 10 per cent to over 30 per cent”.

Said the report: “Many children are approached by traffickers on social media and they are an easy target in their search for acceptance, attention, or friendship.”

The Internet, the UNDOC stated, “allows traffickers to live-stream the exploitation of their victims, which enables the simultaneous abuse of one victim by many consumers around the globe”.

Against that background, and Mr Price's logical call, we again highlight the decision by Children's Advocate Mrs Diahann Gordon Harrison to act in regard to age-inappropriate videos involving children being aired on social media.

As we stated in this space last Friday, some of these incidents are clearly in breach of the law and may require the intervention of the courts.

In some instances they suggest the existence of deficient parenting fuelled either by poverty, ignorance, illiteracy, or general neglect rooted in arrogance.

Whatever the cause, we cannot allow our children to fall victims to the destructive forces that use the Internet to inflict harm. The technology has its benefits and is being utilised for good. That should be the focus of all parents, guardians, and, indeed, students who are old enough to determine wrong from right.