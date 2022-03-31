Parents, you have work to do

Dear Editor,

If ever there was a time that parents were called to play their part in the upbringing of their child, it's now.

The job of parenting is a full-time one with vacation after 18 years. This is a job many did not apply for, but find themselves on duty as a result of their need for 'fun' or engagement in promiscuous behaviour.

It matters not the circumstances that led to parental employment, one still has a responsibility to be a real parent to his or her child. The family structure, for too long, has been crippled and dwarfed due to the absence of fathers or an effective father figure in the home.

The family courts across our land bear witness to not just delinquent fathers, but also women who have paid scant regard to their motherly responsibilities.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and other children agencies are bombarded with cases of child neglect, cruelty to child, abandoning child, child trafficking, and children in need of care and protection. These are often the result of parental shortcomings.

While it takes a village to raise a child, it is first the responsibility of the parents to instill positive values and attitudes in their children for at least 18 years.

We have given our children over to self-management; hence, we are reaping the unwelcome rewards of crime, violence, indiscipline, and children that are sexually exposed.

Parents, you should be the first role model for your children. The teacher, pastor, and artist should come after you; their influence should be secondary to yours.

The novel coronavirus pandemic highlights the increased need for parental control and amplifies their responsibility to their children.

No child was born a criminal, and parents should take some of the blame for their children's negative outcome, just as they take the praise for their success.

The silence of the National Parenting Support Commission is deafening. This matter needs urgent attention as parents are being left behind in the dark ages, while children are left to the mercy of a confused society.

Hezekan Bolton

