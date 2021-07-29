Partying vs staying alive: A dilemma for Jamaicans

Dear Editor,

Once again Prime Minister (PM) Andrew Holness has to draw for tighter restrictions to force Jamaicans to use common sense.

It's one of those things that right-minded Jamaicans, like myself, keep shaking our heads at in utter despair. We did not have to come back to this. It was totally avoidable.

As a nation, we only have ourselves to blame. The prime minister, before relaxing the COVID-19 measures weeks ago, was told by medical experts not to open the country. Now people are saying he should have listened to them.

Ironically, some of the very people who are now saying that he should have heeded the advice of the doctors are the the very ones who were raising Cain for the PM to open up because the numbers were trending down.

Everyone seems to have conveniently forgotten the pressure that they were applying in an effort to get the Government to ease the restrictions. Even Opposition Leader Mark Golding, who is now criticising the PM, seems to have forgotten that just days ago when the PM said no local government election until the vaccination rates have increased, he was on a platform saying Holness was afraid to call the election. Do not think we have forgotten, Golding.

We must, however, understand something fundamental about managing this pandemic: To manage it without herd immunity will require lockdowns to bring the numbers under control, and when that happens, some easing up of the restrictions is allowed; then, when the numbers start going up again, more lockdowns. That's the only way for a country like Jamaica to survive. In so doing, we will have a series of waves, but we must ensure that those waves are small and manageable.

That's the only way to get through this, because we cannot lock down the country for an indefinite period of time. That's not on. The money is simply not available. Even very rich countries are opening up as the pressure of prolonged lockdowns is taking a financial toll on the citizens of those countries.

The problems we are having with COVID-19 is a direct result of having a society seemingly built around lawlessness. As a country, we have come to a point where our appetite for lawlessness has trumped our need to stay alive. That's an amazingly frightening thing.

Our need to keep illegal parties, without any regard for safety, has overridden our need to see children go back to school and face-to-face learning.

Consider this: The need to wear make-up, b-riders, wigs, false nails, and all the other foolishness is regarded by many to be more important than seeing schools opening in September. Are all those things more important than staying alive? That's utterly bewildering.

Then we wonder why we have so many murders each year in this country. This nation's downfall will be at the hands of our insatiable need to be a lawless bunch of idiots. I am tempted to say God help us, but even he must be exhausted by our own stupidity nowadays.

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com