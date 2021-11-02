Patience is bitter but it's fruit is sweet

Dear Editor,

The Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke recently made two statements in Parliament, which, like most announcements in Jamaica, sound grand; however, their implementation and success is quite another matter.

In one such announcement Minister Clarke said that National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners who receive $10,000 or less monthly for their pension payments would receive a one-off payment to help cushion the impact of COVID-19.

While on the surface this is an excellent idea, if the implementation and disbursement of the vaccination incentive to people over 60 is anything to go by, it will be far from smooth sailing for the pensioners.

The second statement made by Minister Clarke was to the effect that the remaining 140,000 people who are to receive the $10,000 vaccine grant would receive payment by month end (October).

This is of little comfort to people like myself, who, on September 21, received notification that my request was approved, was being processed, and will be ready in five days.

The date at the time of writing is November 1, 2021, and I know of three other people who fall in the same category.

Da Mac

damac@yahoo.com