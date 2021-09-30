Plant a tree for National Tree Planting Day

Dear Editor,

Jamaicans should approach National Tree Planting Day, which is being observed on October 1, 2021, with much enthusiasm – as if their lives depended on it.

We can all agree that we are happy to see the end of another hot summer. These warmer temperatures fuel more frequent and stronger weather systems, which lead to flooding, landslides, and deaths. Unfortunately, our own mistreatment of the environment has contributed to this in the form of increased outputs of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the past few decades, pushing us head-first into disaster.

GHG emissions help to trap heat in the atmosphere, resulting in warmer temperatures. While Jamaica is not one of the larger contributors to GHG emissions, when compared to other countries that are more industrialised, the country stands to suffer the greatest should these environmental matters continue to go unaddressed. It is a fact that the days have become hotter.

We can approach it from a few angles. The correct application of building management systems and use of renewables would make the country better able to counter these daily effects of climate change without disrupting the environment.

Many small steps will add up to large gains if each Jamaican undertakes to plant at least one tree per month for the next 12 months. At the end of the period, we will have planted 34 million.

Such a number would have Jamaica well underway to becoming a carbon sink in the region. A carbon sink is an area that is recognised for its ability to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The added benefits of such a tree-planting initiative are the numerous varieties of fruit trees that will start to bear fruit within months, and the provision of sustainable sources of healthy food.

Such actions, at the parochial level, could drive local economic development and contribute to Jamaica meeting the targts set for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

When yields of seasonal fruits increase, so, too, will the opportunities around income generation. Individuals will be able to start their own community supported agriculture (CSA) programme as people in a particular space will be able to trade the harvests of their trees amongst themselves and generate community-based income.

Climate smart actions have economic benefits. It is time to look at the holistic benefits of preserving our world for our children by taking a circular approach to environmental management. Now, more than ever, health, safety and even play are significant to children's development.

I encourage my fellow Jamaicans to visit the Forestry Department on a regular basis and plant at least one tree every month beginning on National Tree Planting Day this Friday.

Lenroy James

lenroy@ldjco.com