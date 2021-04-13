Pleasure pursuit leads to serous crimes

Pleasure pursuit leads to serous crimesTuesday, April 13, 2021
Dear Editor,
Jamaican men are generally handicapped by a nugatory sense of value; therefore, expecting them to value the lives of others may be as unreasonable as expecting a lion to feel remorse for killing a deer for dinner.
It's in their nature. A rebirth or cultural reversal would be necessary to rise from this vicious mould that clenches like a vice. Thus, when someone is reported missing, the outcries that normally follow mainly fall on the ears of many who would not think twice to commit similar crimes.
Therefore, you hear of a chain link of several missing people being discovered dead. The source of these evils is usually the roots of the same frail and non-existent sense of self-value, and often the offender is almost a victim, as their victims.
The hollow sense of self among Jamaicans is often visible in braggadocio and exuberance that feature in cars, glares, and an endless slew of material crutches. Many Jamaican males are basically emotional adolescents whose lives begin and end in emotion. For the islanders, pleasure is king. So when a Jamaican says “Baby, mi luv yuh, yuh nuh,” that love is true as long as the white rum, stout or any other forms of aphrodisiac that stimulates the pleasure centre is potent in his brain, and so allows one to swing from love to murder.
Feelings become hurt by a straw, while animosity festers, for physical growth often outpace personal development — a very dangerous state.
This same pleasure-worshipping paradise makes it easy to disregard mask-wearing and other protocols during the coronavirus pandemic, since they are viewed as restrictive and repressive.
No small impact on the economy may be linked to this general mindset either, where work is seen as a pleasure-killer and slavery.
Still, if Jamaicans could evolve beyond their own emotional liabilities, the beauty of the people could easily exceed the physical beauty of the land.
Homer Sylvester
Mount Vernon, New York, USA
h2sylvester@gmail.com
