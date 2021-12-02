PM for security minister

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Andrew Holness seems to have recognised that the big issue in the next general election will not be COVID-19, corruption, or the economy, it's going to be crime. As such, Holness sounded like a security minister at the Jamaica Labour Party's 78th Annual Conference. He spoke with energy and enthusiasm and seemed to have more passion for that portfolio than the minister of national security himself, Dr Horace Chang.

When Andrew Holness was in Bruce Golding's Cabinet he was thought to be the best Cabinet minister, followed by Christopher Tufton. Therefore, as one who tends to think outside the box, I am compelled to ask: What would be lost if Prime Minister Andrew Holness were to take over the security portfolio?

I'm on record for wanting Dr Chris Tufton as minister of national security because the public views him as the best-performing Cabinet minister, but what if he doesn't want the job? We have no option but to try another new person, stick with Horace Chang, or support Prime Minister Andrew Holness as the new security minister.

The finance portfolio is the most powerful one and that was once headed by Edward Seaga when he was prime minister. Jamaica was in an economic crisis and the late prime minister led the recovery by putting himself in charge of that ministry.

For the past three decades the biggest threat to Jamaica has been crime, so having a prime minister lead that fight is certainly not a bad idea. Holness is already the defence minister, so adding security would be a perfect fit. And he would be in a better position to ensure that we are able to sleep with our doors and windows open.

But, if he is to take this on, the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation will have to be removed from the Office of the Prime Minister and given to Fayval Williams or Aubyn Hill.

I know many have accused the prime minister of behaving like a dictator, and may be fearful that as security minister he would turn Jamaica into a police State. That, I think, is highly unlikely. But my question remains: What do we have to lose with having the most capable person in charge of the most challenging portfolio?

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, if successful, could earn for himself and his party another term in office. If he's not successful he could retire from politics having served for over 20 years.

Having a prime minister leading the fight against crime ain't a bad idea at all.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com