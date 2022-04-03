PM's meeting with US VP Kamala Harris good call

Prime Minister Andrew Holness had a successful mission to Washington, DC, where having a vice-president of the United States of America with Jamaican paternity paid off handsomely. The US will make available US$40 million for investment in Jamaica, at a time when the Jamaican economy is beginning to recover, albeit haunted by the spectre of more possible international economic fallout from the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Holness met with all the important US institutions at the appropriate level, starting with Vice-President Kamala Harris; the secretary of state; the secretary of the treasury; Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Gregory Meek, chair of the House Foreign Relations Committee.

On the margins of the PM's Washington visit, Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke became the third Jamaican to be elected to chair the annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), following Messrs David Coore and Eric Bell.

Mr Holness' visit was remarkable because in spite of the closeness to the Donald Trump Administration, the Government of Jamaica is still seen as a key player in the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and has been able to parlay the connection with the Biden Administration, no doubt capitalising on Vice-President Harris whose father, Professor Donald Harris, is Jamaican.

Of course, Jamaica has developed a sensible foreign policy of maintaining a tight bond with all US administrations. It is also noteworthy that the US was among the first countries to recognise Jamaica's Independence in 1962, formalising relations that began long before with Jamaican immigrants choosing to live in the States and make their contribution to its development.

Mr Holness' visit might also be noteworthy because of idle chatter that Jamaica's pre-eminence in Caricom has been superseded by Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, chatter which, we are sure, is neither welcomed in Bridgetown nor Kingston.

Credit must be given to governments on both sides and the people of Jamaica for submitting to the prescriptions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), although the arithmetic of the macroeconomic fundamentals suggested that Jamaica had reached the point of no return.

The budget deficit has been brought under control and the debt-to-GDP ratio has been reduced. The IMF, IDB and the US Treasury are heavily invested in Jamaica sticking to the course and achieving growth, as an example to other countries who are reluctant to swallow the bitter economic adjustment medicine.

US support for Jamaica comes at a time when the small island developing countries of the Caribbean and Central America are looking to the US to do more to assist them in the pandemic-Ukraine-invasion environment.

Whether the gesture is enough to galvanise support for the upcoming Summit of the Americas is left to be seen.

The political pendulum has swung to the left in Latin America with the prospect of rising influence from China, Venezuela, and even Russia while the US is preoccupied with China, North Korea, and Ukraine.

Whatever happens, though, we foresee continuing and possibly stronger relations with the US, as Jamaica looks to another 60 years of productive contribution to the global family of nations.