PNP leadership lacking

Dear Editor,

I wish I could say that the leadership of the People's National Party (PNP) offers hope as a viable alternative. It has been almost a year since the PNP delegates elected a new leader, Mark Golding. No one expected miracles, but at least one hoped by now to see signs of restructuring and reform, a sense of renewed energy, and commitment emerging from the party. But the party is more sleepy than it was under Peter Phillips; just listening to the leader makes one want to have a nap.

I was a staunch critic of Phillips; I felt he was boring, but at least he commanded respect and could rally a team behind him enough to defeat a formidable challenge from Peter Bunting.

Golding did not assume the role with a lot of political experience, it was said he was never interested in leadership. Now I wonder if the party would not have been better off with Phillips remaining as leader for another year, while as an organisation it reorganised and positioned a tier of suitable candidates to ascend.

The latest allegations surrounding key ally and General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell are troubling. Although a police probe is ongoing without any charges laid, Dr Campbell should at least be sent on leave pending the outcome of the probe to avoid the negative distraction. We are still waiting on a firm and decisive response from the PNP leader on these very serious allegations.

I recall, under Peter Phillips, the party executives were very visible and active; they were known to the public. Under Golding most of the executives are unknown and, except one or two, most of the shadow Cabinet members are unknown. Besides Dr Morais Guy (health) and Lisa Hanna (foreign affairs and trade), the shadow members are mostly in the shadow, seemingly detached. To make matters worse, Golding appointed a second shadow, to shadow the first, which makes no sense. There are other ways to groom young leaders besides confusing the electorate.

In general, the Opposition's response has been lacklustre. There have been many opportunities during the pandemic to challenge the Government — from rising prices, devaluation of the dollar, rising imports, escalating crime and gender-based violence, corruption, and lack of support for the many impacted economically by the pandemic.

A political party is the sum of its moving parts; it requires good leadership and momentum. I'm sure Golding means well and is doing his best, but not everyone is meant to lead. Despite his attempts to gain traction on social media, he has not been able to move the needle and remains static even online.

As a new leader, Golding deserves a chance and time to prove himself and show his potential, but having completed almost a year I'm unimpressed by his organisational skills, political acumen, strategy and leadership.

It is not healthy for a democracy to be stuck with one party.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com