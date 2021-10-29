Port Royal reflections

Dear Editor,

I celebrated my 73rd birthday yesterday, October 28, and give thanks that I have been blessed to reach this milestone alive and apparently in good health, with few complaints, except for the usual wear and tear associated with this ripe age.

October 28, 2021 also marks the 26th anniversary of the signing of our first memorandum of agreement for the development of Port Royal as a major heritage tourism attraction and cruise ship port of call to present the exciting history and culture of Jamaica to the world.

Sadly, we are to have cruise visitors arrive in Port Royal again next year, only to be transported to Kingston and even as far away as Dunn's River Falls by bus, but the town of Port Royal, the Royal Naval Hospital as an archaeological museum and restaurant, Chocolata Hole as the pirates' headquarters of the 17th century, the Sunken City Museum and the restored Royal Naval dockyards and women's gaol will all remain undeveloped.

Another year has gone by in which the Government preaches that public-private partnerships (PPP) are to drive economic growth and development, but instead of nurturing these partnerships as was envisaged by the Port Royal Development Company Ltd (PRDCL), it has sought to undertake the development itself and is attempting to close the PPP established for the purpose of developing Port Royal.

Some of the original private sector shareholders, who presented our plans to the Cabinet in 1995, including Michael Campbell of Island Car Rental; Lois Lake-Sherwood of Restaurants of Jamaica and Island Homes; Anup Chandiram; and Audrey Hinchcliffe of Manpower & Maintenance Ltd, are still pushing for the Government of Jamaica to recognise our efforts and investment in PRDCL.

Several of our original investors have passed on to observe our efforts from above, including Richard Fontaine of Fraser Fontaine & Kong; Peter Bangerter of Swiss Stores; and Peter Thomas of National Property & General Insurance.

It is still our vision that Port Royal will be developed for the benefit of the people living in Port Royal and the wider Jamaican community so we all can share in the sustainable economic, cultural, and social advancement that can be generated by the careful and responsible implementation of this project to restore the jewel of the Caribbean.

Robert Stephens

Pragma Consultants Ltd.

rspragma@yahoo.com