Positive values and attitudes are crucial for a stable society

Justice Minister Mr Delroy Chuck told those at the handover of a family court facility in Mandeville recently that the failure of the family structure is a major contributor to Jamaica's crime problem.

Said the Minister: “Many of Jamaica's problems… begin with the failure of the family. If [parents], especially fathers, could really give their children more guidance, more support… Instead of having two beers, have one, nuh? And give the price of the other one every day to your child, so the child can have a decent meal at school and also have bus fare to get to school…”

Mr Chuck said something else that many of us already know, that such deprived and abused children are more at risk than others to be recruited by criminal gangs “because they find comfort in the gangs when they should be getting the comfort at home...”

The minister's plea for greater parental responsibility was mostly aimed at delinquent fathers who often are brought before the court.

We know that the problem goes beyond that, since in many cases the parents are teenagers or very young adults with no earning power.

Yesterday's Sunday Observer underlines that challenge: 59,591 babies were born to teenagers between 2009 and 2019. That's 16 per cent of all births in that period.

We don't need experts to tell us that the majority of those pregnant schoolgirls were at the very vulnerable, low end of the socio-economic ladder.

Dr O'Neil Ankle, principal at Jonathan Grant High School, tells us that prior to COVID-19 he counted more than 18 girls at his school, already a mother.

He speaks of having to allow students to leave school early because “…the lady who is taking care of my child is leaving…”

How is Jamaica to resolve such problems?

Of course, there is also the equally debilitating economic dependency syndrome. That causes many despondent, uneducated, unskilled women to keep moving from one broken relationship to another, getting pregnant each time, in the forlorn hope that the latest sexual partner will prove more caring than the last.

It goes back to the need for an enabling environment inclusive of, but by no means restricted to, education, skills training, and the provision of opportunities for people to materially help themselves. Alongside these must be culturally aware programmes focused on helping people to value themselves and to adopt positive, independent, community-building attitudes.

That's similar to a programme dubbed 'values and attitudes' attempted by former Prime Minister Mr P J Patterson decades ago and which — as his former political rival, another former prime minister, Mr Bruce Golding gracefully conceded recently — was ultimately destroyed by partisan politics.

In the absence of proper socialisation at home, the society — through school, church, community groups, clubs of all varieties — should, by whatever means necessary, proactively build such awareness. They should be run alongside direct community-based anti-crime, awareness initiatives and social programmes which we have consistently advocated.

Such endeavours, as we dream of here, will take time, resources, and unprecedented community mobilisation and leadership. However, in our view, it's the way to go if we are ever to build a stable, peaceful, and prosperous Jamaica.