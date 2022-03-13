Power, responsibility, Ukraine and West Kingston

The world is basically divided into three superpowers. This is not a political nor a geographical specification, although there is, of course, an overlap.

The Western Hemisphere falls under the United States. This includes the Pan-American region and Western Europe. China falls under Asia and Eastern Europe has Russia.

Now it is not absolute. There is South Korea, Japan and other territories in Asia that are pro-USA. There are countries like Cuba in the Western Hemisphere that are pro-Russia. There are also countries in Eastern Europe that are pro-USA, Poland being a notable one.

However, all those mentioned that are against the superpower in their region have a story, and it's usually a story written in blood.

Africa is another story that falls under nobody, thankfully.

This story occurs when a superpower has demonstrated power accompanied by irresponsible conduct. Let me explain. Every time a superpower gains an ally in the zone of another, it comes at the expense of the lives of the average and powerless citizen.

I do not need to detail the road walked by Cuba or South Korea. We know the tale. Maybe it has worked out in the long run, maybe not. But is it worth the initial human suffering?

You know, just because you have the power to do something does not mean you should do it. It may be the right thing to do, but if it will cause the loss of the life of one innocent, ordinary person, it better be worth it.

Now, this whole fiasco in Ukraine began because that country was en route to joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). They have the right to do whatever they damn well please. But it is not worth the life of one child.

The United States of America must have expected this reaction. I am no student of international relations, and I knew this would be the result.

This is not a responsible way to wield your power. People's lives matter. What Russia is doing is despicable. But it is expected.

When Grenada tried a similar play in 1983, they were invaded. I supported it. I imagine that if Jamaica were to try to enter into a military alliance with Russia we would be invaded by the USA and I would not blame them. No one wants an enemy within a few minutes of a missile from them.

Based on this reasoning, I knew that Ukraine was going to be invaded if they persisted. This type of world dominance is sad, but let us be frank — it is what has prevented European colonisation of the Pan-American region for several decades. It is what will prevent Chinese invasion of the Caribbean in the near future. It's all sad, but it is our reality.

This is also the result of conquest and is no different from Britain's continued presence in Northern Ireland. The excuse used is that it is to protect the descendants of the victors of yesteryear from the grandchildren of the vanquished. Yet the world, including my country, does not condemn Britain.

How could this relate to West Kingston? Believe it or not, there are similarities. When Wilton Gardens, commonly known as 'Rema', decided to change allegiance in the early nineties to the People's National Party after decades of alliance with the Jamaica Labour Party and Tivoli Gardens, it caused years of carnage. Dozens were killed and, for what?

It did not even impact the seat. Now people in Rema can support whomever they wish. But it's not worth one ounce of innocent blood.

Oftentimes persons who are grieving want to give statements and become witnesses. I always do a detailed analysis of the likely loss of life based on the size of their family and the resources available to protect them before I encourage their desire to participate in our judicial process. Public safety matters, more so poor people's safety.

The politicians who encouraged the Rema swing should have done the same as I do. The USA should have also, in their encouragement of the Ukraine/NATO fiasco.

I see politicians making hard decisions to recognise, interact and collaborate with gang leaders. They either do it or the seat is lost. This is a fact. East Central St Catherine was lost in the 2016 General Election because of a rift between the party and the 'badda' Clans leader, “Blackman”, and Lakes Pen citizens dared not vote.

I don't know if it was a choice made to take the moral high ground or just a refusal to pay for his support, but it resulted in a change of Government.

This creates an incredibly difficult choice. Do politicians point blank say, “I am not talking to, collaborating with, paying, or associating with any gangster”, and deliberately lose a seat?

I cannot imagine they would. Nor would the party allow it. How then can they truly participate in the destruction of the gangs? Are they going to be responsible or victorious?

This is very similar to current world politics. Does the USA tell Ukraine, “No, don't join us. It's not worth the life of the little guy?”

They do not, because the little guy is rarely ever considered in the big picture of anything.

Until countries, political parties and even law enforcement personnel look at the life of even one person as being non-expendable, the blood will continue to flow and mass graves will continue to be dug.

Despots will continue to invade and the names of the lost will continue to be forgotten, whilst the conflict will be forever romantically remembered.

Feedback: drjasonamckay@gmail.com