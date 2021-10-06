Practise what you preach

Dear Editor,

By now everyone should be familiar with the reason behind the resignation of our agriculture minister. However, for those who do not know, former Agriculture Minister Floyd Green has resigned following a video in which he was among a maskless group of people at a hotel toasting to the no-movement day.

He resigned as a result of public pressure arising from the emergence of the controversial video in which not one or two, but several COVID-19 protocols were breached.

Green's resignation from the Cabinet resulted in an eruption of unflattering comments on social media, along with charges of partisanship and preferential treatment for different people based on class, connection, power, and wealth.

I believe that Prime Minister Andrew Holness acted reasonably and with authority. Ministers of the Government ought to be setting an example for the population as a whole. To be flouting the no-movement day restrictions, not adhering to the wearing of masks or social distancing, and partying with friends is without a doubt an arrogant insult to the people of Jamaica.

We have seen just how powerful it can be to lead by example, but what happens when the “bigger heads” don't follow their own rules? How do your countrymen feel when you tell them to do one thing and then you do the exact opposite?

When leaders don't practise what they preach it can be almost impossible for the citizenry to work together successfully and, in our case, achieve the outcome that these very protocols were designed to bring about.

How can anyone trust a leader who talks about one thing, but does another?

Any other ordinary citizen of Jamaica would have been locked up immediately and charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

I believe that his voluntary resignation showed principle of conscience, and his public apology showed that he takes responsibility for his actions and admits his lack of good judgement.

Green's resignation from the Cabinet teaches and reinforces, yet again, the important point that political leaders should not abuse their power, ought not to have the power of pardoning, and should be given the same treatment as any ordinary citizen.

Maria McFarlane

mmcfarlane11@stu.ncu.edu.jm