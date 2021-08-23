Pride and shame

Televised sport has provided relief for Jamaicans since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic made stress a virtual constant for so many.

Some who had never paid much attention to sport have been captivated by the performances of Jamaica's heroines and heroes led by the exceptional Mrs Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July/August.

More jubilation came on Saturday as Mrs Thompson-Herah, Mrs Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Miss Shericka Jackson repeated their glorious feat in the Olympic Games 100-metres final by placing first, second and third at a highly anticipated meeting in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Mrs Thompson-Herah ran even more impressively than in Tokyo, clocking 10.54 seconds to lower her national record and world-leading 10.61 seconds set in Tokyo.

Just as a reminder, Mrs Thompson-Herah is the second-fastest woman over 100 metres behind the late Ms Florence Griffith-Joyner of the United States, whose world-record 10.49 seconds was set 33 years ago.

The race in Oregon also advertised the future of Jamaica's athletics as the 19-year-old Miss Briana Williams — part of the 4x100m relay quartet which landed a gold medal in Tokyo — ran a respectable 11.09 seconds to finish eighth ahead of much-hyped American Miss Sha'Carri Richardson.

Indeed, by Saturday's dramatic events in Oregon, solid indication of a bright future for Jamaica's track and field programme was already well-established at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

When those championships ended yesterday, Jamaica had gathered 11 medals, including three gold, six silver, and two bronze, to finish sixth on the medals table and third in points with 100. The points table was calculated on the basis of athletes advancing to finals.

Edwin Allen High School standout sprinter Miss Tina Clayton won two of the three Jamaica gold medals in Nairobi in the women's 100m and the women's 4x100m, while Miss Ackera Nugent won the 100m hurdles race underlining the growing strength of Jamaica's sprint hurdling.

As Jamaicans battle the alarming third wave of the COVID-19 crisis, cricket on TV has also provided riveting distraction.

Jamaicans and all West Indian cricket watchers were overjoyed at the thrilling West Indies victory by one wicket over Pakistan at spectator-less Sabina Park in the first Test of a two-Test series. But there was a sour note — more particularly for Jamaicans — during the second and third days of the second Test which started Friday. Persistent rain on Saturday exposed basic inadequacies at Sabina Park — Jamaica's iconic cricket venue — that are out of place in 2021.

Well in excess of two hours' playing time was lost in the morning and early afternoon on yesterday's third day after water somehow seeped under protective covers on to the bowler's run up, close to the pitch. It shouldn't have happened and we expect an investigation to find out reasons and prevent recurrence.

Beyond that, Jamaicans, and West Indians in general, were left embarrassed on Saturday as ground staff used sponges and other 'Stone Age' equipment to remove water from the protective covers.

Money is painfully scarce, and everything has become even more difficult as a result of the pandemic, but those responsible for cricket in Jamaica, and the Sabina Park facility, must do better than this.