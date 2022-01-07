Prime Minister Holness's crocodile tears, a travesty of justice

Dear Editor,

I wish to coment on Prime Minister Andrew Holness's emotional outburst at the 2021 annual prayer breakfast as he declared his sympathy for the death of a woman's brothers who died tragically at the hands of criminals.

The nation has been besieged by heartless criminals, who have been snuffing out the lives of innocent Jamaicans daily, and there has been no meaningful response from the Andrew Holness-led Government to ferret out these unrejenerate monsters.

I totally concur with the political commentators who have derided the prime minister for his seemingly cynical political manipulation in his extreme expression of remorse at the savagery meted out to Jamaicans at the hands of these home-grown hardened criminals, who treat killing like it's the national sport.

I will profer what I see as the cause of this runaway slaughtering in Jamaica and make a final call on this Government to arise from its political comatose state and muster a multisectoral committee to formulate a meaningful crime plan to drive fear into the hearts of criminaals, who are wrecking the socio-economic frabric of an already moribund economy, which has been stifled for approximately two years by the as yet unabated novel coronavirus pandemic.

The political system in Jamaica thrives on chronic corruption and is supported by an ardent criminal network, which has been ingrained in the society to foster the insatiable appetite of politicians to enrich themselves and their cronies from the public purse with taxpayers hard-earned sacrifice, which ought to be channeled into boosting economic growth and improving the social welfare of our people.

It's a national disgrace that the present and former prime ministers and leaders of Opposition, who constitute the fabric of Government, have become deaf and blind to the endemic criminal activity that has engulfed the Jamaican economy for decades.

I therefore make a pre-emptory call to the present and former prime ministers and Opposition leaders to join the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica and other concerned national organisations to institute a national crime plan to mitigate the present scourge that has crippled the economy and to make Jamaica, once again, a humane place to live.

JD Wood

jafnam@yahoo.com