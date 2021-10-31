Prison parties, squatter settlements, a divided society

MANY years ago, when I was involved in squatter-control activities, I was instructed to effect the removal of a structure that had been erected on the hillside overlooking Mineral Bath in Rockfort.

The structure sat in the middle of the watershed and it was believed that this could result in a settlement in the near future, if not removed.

The authorities were correct. This was a real threat; this could certainly grow if unchecked. The watershed must be respected and protected.

But something tugged on my mind. This man had gone out of his way to put a structure in the middle of that wilderness with every possible crawling vermin ready for battle. No light, no water, no sewerage. Far away from any humanity.

Yet we still went there to remove him! Now trust me, I understand every stated reason that he needed to be removed, but did he? What was his reason for moving there? Did we know? Did we care? Okay, let us talk jailhouse.

I have heard stories and seen videos of prisoners partying whilst in custody and have seen the outcry. I, like the rest of the country, realise that it is direct evidence that the penal service has lost control of our prisons. I agree with the critics.

However, I also ask myself why here is no mention that prisoners are kept in cells with no bathroom, no beds and often not enough floor space for everyone to lie on it and sleep at the same time.

They crap in buckets or plastic bags after lockdowns and one institution gives you only 15 minutes a day out of your cell! If this is known by everyone why are we only concerned about their parties?

To me, if I am not going to champion their conditions then I am not going to criticise their conduct. The reality is, they are living like animals.

I know the misery they have caused and damn them to hell, but I have two issues.

Firstly, the treatment of a country's prison population is an indication of the level of civilisation of that country. This theory, though not mine in origin, is one I believe.

Secondly, if the Government wants to treat them like roaches that is their choice, but do not release them afterwards on the rest of us. Keep them forever.

Both examples I have cited, whether prisoners or squatters, demonstrates one fundamental reality. 'Out of many, one people' is a farce.

The reason that we do not give a row of pins about the conditions of our prisons is the same reason why we do not give a hoot about the squatter's story.

There are multiple Jamaicas. It is that simple. It is not just rich and regular. There are super rich, upper class, middle class, working class, poor class and then there are prisoners and squatters.

Squatters are really Jamaica's homeless who have found their own housing solution.

If you see a squatter moving on to the gully bank near your home the first thing on your mind and my mind is that 'More will come', it will be unsightly, the culture and conduct will be negative, crime will increase. You are likely correct on all calls.

However, do we even consider that persons have made a decision to live on a gully bank and erect a structure devoid of basic infrastructure to include sewerage?

How bad could his life be that this could be his best solution? What is the part of history that caused this person to be prevented from improving his standing?

There are several reasons – ranging from a badly imposed emancipation solution that involved no land for former slaves, being a victim of colonialism, or being devoid of opportunities to improve. We do not know and we do not care. We just do not want him and his lot as our neighbours.

This segmenting that we do is what makes crime, hate and poverty survive, this being the ability to care by category.

Just as conditions differ per group so does the way crime impacts each group. If our care and concern differs as to what we see as an acceptable life state then we can never truly find a solution that ends the need for prison, prisoners and subsequently, their parties.

Judges are taught not to see people, but laws. This way it prevents nepotism and prejudice.

If we begin to see all people as simply people and become committed to the belief that no Jamaican must live below subhuman level then maybe we can find a solution to subhuman behaviour.

The process begins though with non-acceptance – not non-acceptance of a partying prison population or non-acceptance of squatter settlements growing, but rather the non-acceptance of suffering and squalor.

The entire crime story is centred on divisions. Before we accept the killing of our poor by our poor we accept the conditions our poor are living under. One fuels the other. If we accept it as okay, then our leaders accept it also.

This results in no great effort by them to end post-Emancipation poverty. But if we do not accept it then they have to fix it. Seems farcical? Let us discuss.

We did not accept the motor vehicle policy of our county of the 70s and 80s and eventually it had to change, even though it destroyed the value of the Jamaican dollar.

We did not accept politicians' public endorsement of crime dons. It has stopped. It may happen behind closed doors, but Mark Golding or Andrew Holness dare not walk behind any gunman's coffin.

The list of changes goes on, and we caused every one. How, by burning tyres or throwing stones? No, by demanding better.

Fix Jamaica by rejecting squalor living by any group, even prisoners. Then maybe, just maybe, we can finally fix the killing by simply rejecting it as unacceptable – irrespective of where it is occurring or who the victims are.

